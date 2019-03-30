Chantel Erfort Manuel

With about three weeks to go until I take on the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon of 21.1km - which will be my first marathon - I’m also planning a trip to Austin, Texas to attend Paleo f(x) where thousands of members of the Paleo community will gather to talk about - and learn about - the latest trends, research and products related to the broader ancestral health movement. When I attended last year, I discovered that “travelling Paleo” can present quite a challenge because I’m away from the comfort of my routine and have to find new ways to ensure I’m eating well and finding time to exercise.

Of course, eating Paleo won’t be a problem while I’m at the three-day event. It’s the time that I’m not at the convention that I’ll be planning for most carefully.

However, the universe seems to be sending me signals that I shouldn’t get too obsessive about what I’ll be eating while I’m away.

At least three times this weekend I came across memes, articles and social media posts about how “one bad meal won’t ruin your diet”. Neither will one “bad” weekend or going off on a single “bender”.

It becomes a problem, however, when making poor food choices, eating junk food, drinking too much alcohol or sugar-sweetened drinks, or not exercising becomes the norm rather than the exception. And it can become problematic if you start having that bar of chocolate every day rather than enjoying it as a treat every now and then.

Bearing in mind the lessons I learnt from last year’s trip and the planning I’ve been doing for my upcoming one, here are some tips for sticking to your health and fitness plan while travelling.

In transit:

Once you’ve booked your flight, have a look at the food options available to you and pick the one that’s best suited to your dietary requirements. Remember these need to be pre-booked, so don’t leave it too late to order your special meal.

Say no thanks to the late-night snacks that the cabin crew bring around for the passengers who can’t sleep. If you’re on a long flight, you’re just not going to get enough opportunity for movement to work off all that sugar.

Avoid eating more than you usually would simply because you’re bored. Rather watch a movie, read a book, or play a game on your phone or iPad.

On holiday:

For the sake of not only your waistline but also your wallet, plan ahead. Decide beforehand how many of your meals will be eaten in a restaurant or eatery and how many will be light meals on the go.

Book a self-catering flat or an Airbnb with a kitchen in which you can prepare simple meals.

Buy some fruit and nuts you can take along on your day trips to keep the munchies at bay.

If, like I do, you plan your trips to be culinary experiences, plan to do a lot of walking on your “binge’’ days.

Where possible, walk. Not only is it a great way to see a new city, but it’s also a simple way to include some exercise in your day.

If running is your thing, you can also book a running city tour or do a Parkrun.

In some cities you’ll also find groups that get together in public parks to exercise.

Back to real life:

Forgive yourself in advance for any weight you may gain while you’ve been on holiday.

Go shopping for some fresh fruit, veggies and other nutritious foods.

Get back on track. Rather than getting dragged down by guilt or allowing any “bad” habits to become ingrained in your routine, get back into your exercise regimen, make your next meal a healthy one and just keep at it.

Look at the photos of your trip. Then look at them again to remind yourself of the fun times you had.