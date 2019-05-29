Picture: succo/Pixabay

Cape Town - The bail hearing of Eerste River hairdresser, Melvin Volkwyn, has been postponed to Wednesday, June 12.



Volkwyn stands accused of kidnapping and murdering one-year-old Orderick Lucas, in Kleinvlei in March.





The Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court postponed the bail application earlier on Wednesday for final judgment.





Volkwyn, neatly dressed in his long sleeve shirt, pull-over and jeans looked calm in the dock and glimpsed back a few times to family members, friends and supporters. They in turn smiled at him in support.





As proceedings got underway, Volkwyn’s lawyer Crystal Paulse, told the court that the accused will not evade his trial should he be granted bail.





She said there is a big media following in the case. Although more than 500 people signed a petition for Volkwyn to be released on bail, State prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse said some people filled in the petition more than once and gave different home addresses.





Last week, in Volkwyn’s affidavit it was said that his father was a pensioner and that he was dependent on the alleged child murderer and kidnapper ’s financial support.





It also stated where Volkwyn resides and that he had one brother and two sisters.





Adriaanse said that in the affidavit it did not mention if his siblings are working and where they are residing.





Weekend Argus broke the story on March 30 after Lucas was officially reported missing two days earlier.





On April 2, the body of a one-year-old boy was found in a drain in Palm Park, Eerste River, near Cornelia Schippers’ home, the grandmother of Lucas .



