Josie Piers and Kirsten Murphy Rossiter. Picture: Daniel Rutland Manners.

Cape Town - Ordinary Days does not have the gravitas nor the fame of big Broadway musicals, but where the production really sets itself apart from other well-known musicals is in its ability to combine music and lyrics with dramatic storytelling. Fresh from its premier season at the Baxter Theatre earlier this year, Adam Gwon’s musical will make its return to the theatre this week for a limited one week-only run.

The funny, fresh and modern story about two women and two men who have to navigate their lives and relationships all while dealing with the hustle and bustle of living in New York City in search of love, success and happiness.

Presented by Square Pegged Productions, the characters Claire, Jason, Warren and Deb are played by Kirsten Murphy Rossiter, Kenneth Meyer, Logan Timbre and Josie Piers, pictured, with Byron Bure at the helm as director.

Ordinary Days made its debut off-West End more than ten years ago before being staged off-Broadway a year later, and it’s obscurity compared to other well-known musicals, has proven a challenge for Piers to market to a South African audience.

“The first run was really hard to put out what we were doing because people don’t really know it and we want people to see it because it’s a beautiful story.

“I think the obvious reason that it isn’t like a (show like) Chicago is that it’s just a four hander and it’s a tiny piece that doesn’t lend itself to much pizzazz.

“It’s also a shorter show at just an hour and a half,” said Piers.

She said it was important to showcase new material to the South African audience who were often closed off from other smaller productions.

“Essentially it’s storytelling and it’s like a real story and so many people were surprised and touched because there’s no falseness, it’s what people deal with on a daily basis,” said Piers.

“I never thought I could play a character like her and it’s so scary because she’s hectic.

“Deb is a college student writing a thesis and basically you start out getting a feel for her life so far and you get to grips with her and you find out she isn’t exactly happy because she hasn’t got to where she wants to be and she’s a bit grumpy and a bit of a bi*** ,” said Piers.

Claire is introduced as an unhappy character filled with deep complexities who’s struggling to let go of the past.

“She has this new boyfriend, Jason, who’s madly in love with her and he moves in but he starts to take over and she is quite particular about how she likes things in her flat and doesn’t want things moved around,” said Rossiter.

At a pivotal moment in the musical where all four characters converge, Claire’s big secret is revealed.

Ordinary Days is at the Baxter Theatre Flipside from Tuesday to Saturday, tickets available on Webtickets.