Cape Town - The drought-plagued Oudtshoorn Municipality could be placed under administration if the fifth attempt to hold a council meeting to table a draft budget fails to resit. The DA-run municipality was declared a disaster zone last August when dam levels hit 30% as the drought intensified. The town is now awaiting the transfer of grant funding of R30million that will enable it to develop the Blossom’s Aquifer project, which will ease pressure on the Raubenheimer Dam, and restrictions.

The latest crisis revolves around the fact that for the past four months, attempts to hold council meetings in order to pass a budget by the June 30 deadline have failed repeatedly.

The delays have been laid firmly at the door of the council’s speaker, Julia le Roux Krowitz, who has reportedly been submitting sick notes and letters from her attorney stating that she was not able to attend the very meetings she called for.

And with no deputy speaker in the council, members of the executive have been butting heads over whether the municipality can still hold a meeting while its speaker remains “unavailable”.

The municipality’s Colan Sylvester says it has been trying to hold a meeting since February and has missed critical deadlines.

“The last attempt this Friday was unsuccessful, but we have managed to reach an agreement with the speaker,” Sylvester said.

We have missed two or three deadlines, first for the adoption of the oversight report which should have been dealt with on the March 25, and we also missed the deadline for the tabling of the budget, which was on March 30, and now we are in the very last month.

“By end of June we must have a budget tabled and approved or provincial treasury gets responsibility to pass a budget for Oudtshoorn Municipality, effectively putting it under the process of administration.

“The budget needs to be tabled and go to public participation so that the community has insight of what is in the budget and then comes back to council for approval,” Sylvester said.

He would not answer questions as to the whereabouts of the speaker, whether she was placed on leave or why she was unable to chair the meetings.

“We explored other options but we relieved a legal opinion from the administration that says unless the speaker does not call a municipal meeting, the municipal manager cannot call a meeting,” he added.

“It came back to us needing to get the speaker on board to convene a meeting. We have had at least four attempts between April and May.”

The ANC in the region claims divisions in the DA’s 14-person caucus are another cause for the ongoing delays.

“At first we were told that there was sick leave submitted by the speaker since February, but there is no clear date as to when this ended and why she cannot hold the meetings,” said the ANC’s whip, Jongilizwe Tyatya.

“As we understand it, if the speaker is unable to attend and the majority is present, the municipal manger must call the meeting and an interim person is called in to chair it.

“We believe the speaker is avoiding council because there was a motion of no confidence failed by Icosa (the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa) and she is fearful it might pass.

He added that previously when the mayor requested a meeting, the speaker wrote back through her lawyers, saying she was unable to call a meeting.

“It’s been back and forth responses through lawyers’ letters, and we wonder who is footing the bill for all these fees,” Tyatya said.

“We were supposed to have a meeting this Friday, but the Thursday night we got a message via WhatsApp that it’s been cancelled - very irregular when it should be in written form.

“There is a division within the DA caucus, with one siding with the speaker and the others with the mayor.”

Although Sylvester could not say how or why, he stressed confidently that members would be able to table the budget before deadline to go through public participation over the coming two weeks.