The President Hotel supports Streetscapes through their Tourism Month initiatives

The President Hotel, the iconic Bantry Bay landmark, launched its Tourism Month sale where R10 of each guest’s September booking is donated to Streetscapes, a sustainable urban regeneration programme in the heart of the city.

This year, Tourism Month’s theme is Tourism and Green Investments, which is fitting, as sustainability and responsible tourism have, over the last few years, been a great focal point in tourism, locally and globally. For all September stays booked directly on the hotel’s website, The President Hotel will commit to donating R10 from every booking to Streetscapes, empowering them to continue their vital work. Streetscapes’ mission is to end chronic homelessness. They run an urban farm, they offer landscaping services, operate an off-the-grid laundromat that recycles water, a nursery and also offer skills development to aid people in finding jobs and getting off the streets.

"We are thrilled to embark on this incredible journey alongside Streetscapes. Our partnership represents a powerful combination of hospitality and social responsibility," Jeremy Clayton, the President Hotel’s director. "By working closely with Streetscapes to evaluate our current sustainability practices and contributing a portion of each booking to the organisation, we aim to make a tangible difference and create a lasting positive impact in our community." Jesse Laitinen, the Strategic Partnerships Manager at Streetscapes, expressed gratitude for the partnership: "We are truly honoured to be selected as The President Hotel's charitable partner. This innovative initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration between the private sector and non-profit organisations. The support from the hotel will enable us to further our mission and reach new milestones in our efforts to empower those who are marginalised to unlock their full potential in order to develop resilient pathways and skills that lead to a sustainable future.”