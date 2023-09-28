Win a dinner for two at Taj

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Cape Town's premier fine dining Indian restaurant awaits to welcome you and is a harmonious fusion of South African and Indian influences steeped in history. It delivers an unparalleled dining experience, meticulously crafted to offer the finest Indian cuisine, impeccable service, and a truly exceptional gourmet journey.

Nestled within the luxurious heritage hotel, Taj Cape Town, formerly the South African Reserve Bank and now majestically positioned across from St. George's Cathedral in the heart of the Mother City, Bombay Brasserie welcomes you with its captivating interior adorned with peacock-themed wallpapers, reminiscent of the vibrant hues of their national bird. This restaurant seamlessly marries traditional Indian artistry with modern elegance, reviving the enchantment of a bygone era through inspired contemporary design, all complemented by exquisite cuisine and top-notch service.

Taj Cape Town is proud to observe Heritage Month by presenting a unique culinary experience at Bombay Brasserie, its acclaimed Indian restaurant.

From September 22 to October 22, in celebration of Heritage Month, guests are invited to indulge in a curated tasting menu showcasing the rich and diverse culinary heritage of India.