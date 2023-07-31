Win a two-night 2 Winter Getaway at Pezula Nature Retreat

Imagine taking leisurely strolls along winding walking trails or enjoying a glass of wine in your own Wood-Fired Hot Tub, immersing yourself in the serenity of nature while admiring the awe- inspiring scenery.

Sounds luxurious doesn’t it? Well you can stand a chance to experience the Pezula Nature Retreat, nestled in the breathtaking Knysna region along South Africa’s famed Garden Route. All you need to do is subscribe to the Weekend Argus. Pezula Nature Retreat is the ideal destination and promise for a winter escape that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and inspired. If you are seeking solace from the cold, the retreat offers a tranquil oasis and breathtaking views as it is set amidst lush gardens and surrounded by pristine landscapes.

One of the must-visit attractions is their renowned spa where you can spoil yourself with one of their rejuvenating treatments and unwind afterwards in the Hot Zone which features both a sauna and steam room. Each room at Pezula Nature Retreat is equipped with a cosy fireplace,where you can either snuggle up with a good book or simply bask in the comforting glow of the fire. And that is not all.

Every room boasts a large bathtub with complimentary bath salts, inviting you to soak away the cares of the day. Not too shabby right? But there’s more. Pezula Nature Retreat loves spoiling their guests, and so they offer a range of ways in which guests can earn rewards, either by running up the Pezula hill and earning a complimentary hot beverage, or walking/running the Fisherman’s trail and receiving a free cocktail or glass of wine – there are plenty of ways to be inspired, rewarded and spoiled at Pezula Nature Retreat! They also boast an on-site restaurant, Zachary’s Grill, where tantalising flavours and locally sourced ingredients create a culinary symphony that will delight even the most discerning palates as well as Noah’s Bar, where delectable cocktails await, creating an inviting ambiance for intimate conversations and memorable moments.

For more information visit www.pezulanatureretreat.com