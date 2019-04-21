File image: IOL

Cape Town - An activist group fears ongoing rates increases will push pensioners out of their homes as they struggle to keep up with rising costs and tariffs. With only three days left before the City of Cape Town concludes its public participation process on the draft 2019/20 budget and tariff increase structure, concerns have been raised that the proposed increases, to take effect from July 1, were too steep and would force some people to sell their homes.

“Due to rising municipal bills, I know of many pensioners that had to sell their homes as they found it extremely difficult to keep up with their municipal bills. I do know of members reporting to Stop Coct (Stop City of Cape Town) that they consider selling their homes and moving to towns where property rates are not as ridiculous as in the City of Cape Town.

“The effect of the latest Property General Valuation (2018) will be fully felt by residents on 1 July, 2019. My expectation is that it will push a number of residents, especially pensioners, to the brink where they can no longer afford to live in Cape Town,” said Stop Coct spokesperson Sandra Dickson.

The city released its draft budget of R49 billion at the end of last month, saying it had done what it could to ensure that rates and tariffs were as affordable “as possible” for residents and businesses.

The city also proposed tariff increases of 8.8% for water and electricity.

Dickson said ratepayers in general were not happy with the increases, which they regarded as more than twice the country’s inflation rate.

“They are also disappointed that there are no further rebates or assistance for pensioners. Currently pensioners only get a rebate on property rates if their income is below R15000 per month.

“There is a general feeling that the assistance to pensioners should be expanded to electricity and water as well, especially waving the levies for pensioners,” Dickson added.

Many ratepayers aired their views on Stop Coct’s website, which the organisation has passed on to the city.

One comment read: “Pensioners are people who have tried to save their whole lives for retirement which is turning into a nightmare. The means test is skewed because the income earned these days has little value considering the high cost of living. Pensioners over 60 or 65 should be granted rebates automatically if only having one property. Some people don’t pay for water on faked income and others have to manage on less but pay the high rates of water.”

Stop Coct also called on the city to take the public participation process seriously by affording the public officials who were knowledgeable with the budget to extend the process beyond 27 days as the time was inadequate to scrutinise the complex budget.

The City adjusted its 2018/19 capital budget of R6.8bn in August last year to R8.85bn.

Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for finance Ian Neilson said so far more than R2.6bn had been spent. The city had also derived income of R9bn from service charges on electricity and R3bn from water.