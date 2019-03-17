Cape Town - Thousands of spectators flocked to Green Point yesterday to watch as first a group of motorbikes and then floats of all shapes and sizes came parading down the fan walk. The bright colours on display were part of the Vuka Ukhanye: Arise and Shine! theme of this year’s carnival and were reminiscent of the Rio Carnival with headgear and samba dancers making an appearance at the local version.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

But different to the Rio de Janeiro version is for the first time the Cape Town Carnival opened to what organisers called a "Clearing the Path for our Coming Together", which is meant to symbolise a cleansing ritual.

This took place instead of the traditional ribbon cutting and fireworks.

Spectators saw 14 moving sculptures, floats and puppets and about 2500 dancers hailing from all over Cape Town. Firemen, drummers and marching bands also took part in the festivities.

Suidooster stars Dean Smith and Irshaad Ally and Arendsvlei actress Jolene Martin were stationed along the fan walk and took pictures and interacted with the crowd while there was also photo opportunities with former Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies.

Idols SA winner Yanga and electronic music duo Brett Atkinson and Hanno Van Den Berg known as Bakai entertained the crowd at the afterparty event hosted at the carnival village.

The carnival drew in excess of 54 000 people at last years event and organisers expected similar numbers for this years.

The carnival started in 2010 along Cape Town’s Long Street but was soon moved to the fan walk due to the large crowd appeal of the event.

