Cape Town - Braving a war zone to save the planet’s most vulnerable animals is a normal day at the office for veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil. Born in Egypt, Khalil is based in Vienna, Austria, and has a Bulgarian wife. He speaks six languages and has worked for the animal rights organisation Four Paws for more than 25 years as the director of project development and head of the rapid response unit.

Khalil recently made international headlines when he headed a team that went into the Rafah Zoo in Gaza to save 47 animals - including two lions, Motan and Pisa, who were relocated to the Four Paws facility Lions Rock in the Free State.

The team’s mission was carried out during political unrest, rocket launches and repeated threats to their safety.

“The day before we were supposed to go in a rocket was fired from Gaza to Israel so we had to call the whole thing off,” he said.

The animals were transported to Jordan before being moved to their final destinations.

Motan the lion is released into an enclosure at Lions Rock in Bethlehem. It was one of 47 animals rescued by animal rights organisation Four Paws from a zoo in the Gaza Strip. Picture: Daniel Born/Four Paws

This is not the first time the vet has gone into a war zone; he’s rescued animals from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, while he’s worked on every continent except Australia.

His past operations have included rescuing bears in Bulgaria and elephants that had been forced to carry tourists on safari in Zimbabwe.

He has even had a gun pointed at his head in both Kosovo and Kenya.

Khalil was in Iraq during the American insurgency in the 2003 Iraq War and rescued 20 animals from former dictator Saddam Hussein’s private zoo.

He said rescuing animals contributed to the betterment of humanity.

“In Kenya they shot at us and we were very lucky to be alive after that and that was only because I said I’m a doctor and they decided to let us live, but in Kosovo they killed so many people right in front of me.

“Animals can build bridges between people and help for peace. When we have logistical nightmares and have to negotiate with governments and get the go ahead to fetch the animals that might cause a war to stop for two days,” he said.

“Children who have lost family because of killing get an incredible smile on their face when they see these animals and they want to help because they’ve never been a part of something like this.” Once he has completed a mission he likes to celebrate with a cigar and a glass of whisky and also enjoys the sound of Frank Sinatra.

“I never really have time to relax. It’s always busy and on some missions we don’t eat or sleep for sometimes four days at a time,” he said.

Khalil is the oldest of five children and was born in El Fayoum, a town 80km south of the Egyptian capital of Cairo. He was inspired to become a vet after he fell in love with the American TV series, Daktari, which is about a vet and his family who ran an animal centre in Africa.

He studied veterinary medicine at Cairo University before receiving a scholarship to study wild animals in Pretoria.

“Many of the team members are from South Africa and my assistant for many years was from South Africa.

“While I was in South Africa with Four Paws we established Lions Rock and I was heading that up before it was finished.

“I still do lots of work in South Africa and Zimbabwe but I’m mostly in Myanmar now heading up an elephant project,” he said.

When he was 25 years old Khalil won a scholarship to attend Edinburgh University in England and his mother asked him to via Vienna to visit his sister, who had just become engaged.

He said his mother wanted him to check out his sister’s future husband and while in Vienna he fell in love with the city and decided to stay.

After seeing an advertisement for volunteers to join Four Paws he was inspired and set out on his first mission with the organisation to Romania, where he and the team rescued stray dogs.

Despite the dangerous situations he and his team encounter and the dire situations they sometimes find animals in, Khalil said he never loses hope and believes in the healing power of animals.

“Keeping the team safe at all times is the most important part of any mission for me,” he said, “but seeing how people react to animals and the uniting effect they have is very important as well.”