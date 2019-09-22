Yokohama - I wouldn’t be surprised if the International Stadium in Yokohama had a capacity of about 200000. It’s only as much as 72000 actually, but experiencing the sky-high World Cup fever in the city would easily have you believing otherwise.

En route to the World Cup venue, the influx of supporters from every corner in the direction of the stadium was a sight to behold.

What stood out for me was the support from the locals for the South Africa-New Zealand game. Yes, it was the biggest game of the group stages and huge interest was to be expected, but the vibe and buzz in Yokohama was just a level or two higher than you’d expect from a fairly neutral host nation. Then again, it is the first Rugby World Cup in Asia. Still. It didn’t look much different to a game in South Africa would, with more fans wearing their hearts on their sleeves, chests and face paint than those without.

The Kiwis, though, clearly enjoyed the majority of that support, akin to the Stormers in a Super Rugby game played at Newlands while 90% of the Bulls supporters were somehow stranded at a musiekfees in Pretoria. It was quite overwhelming and kind of puzzling, since the Boks had enjoyed good support building up to their opener. Don’t get me wrong, there were a few excited locals in green, but the sea of all-black just ran deeper.

The outnumbered Bok supporters made sure that their passion was heard, though. Nobody who was at the much-anticipated fixture would, or could, argue that. You’d just had to have seen a South African group of fans come close to blocking out TJ Perenara’s intense war cry with their spirited rendition of Olé Olé Olé. Rugby-match like? That can be debated. The statement they made? Certainly not.

That statement wasn’t followed up by the Boks in terms of results, unfortunately, but that spirit by the touring South Africans was surely felt. The buzz in Japan was surely felt.

Overall, whether it was a beer tent or merchandise market, Japan made it known that the World Cup was here. It was seen en route to the Land of the Rising Sun during flights, where Emirates, who made the experience for all the flag bearers from different countries even more special, gave young fans the kind of treatment they’d probably imagine their rugby heroes to experience. It was seen in hotels, fan zones and restaurants.

We often hear that the Brighton disaster (for the Springboks, that is) changed the game in Japan. That may be true, but nothing could possibly have done as much for rugby in the country as this World Cup.

The Japanese aren’t as rugby-obsessed as many of the other countries featuring in the tournament, but with an experience like the one I had during the opening weekend, you can bet some yen that the game of rugby won’t be too far from their top-three sports list for too long.

* Louw was in Japan for the Springboks-All Blacks match courtesy of Emirates