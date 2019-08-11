Cape Town - South Korean boy band BTS has yet again sparked flames in the hearts of their fans during the release of their new movie Bring The Soul: The Movie this week. The boy band’s fans, known as ARMY, were out in their droves at Cavendish Square yesterday for the screening. Not only have they been smashing charts, but according to Forbes, the band is poised to break yet another record, releasing the film in 110 countries worldwide, including Cape Town.

Zoe Michaels, Hannah Aldum, Erin Gerber, Cassandra van Hollstein and Daniëlle Lourens. On the floor is Zukina Garuba ready to see the new BTS movie called ‘Bring the Soul’ at Cavendish Square yesterday. Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Excited fans stood in snaking queues and were decked out in their BTS merchandise ready to watch the pop sensations’ third movie.

The hype and excitement was palpable.

“I expect a lot of screaming in the movie. A lot of love. This is like a thank you letter from BTS,” Zoe Michaels explained with full ARMY force.

Cassandra van Hollstein had lots of expectations. “I expect to see our boys, seeing them have fun. Their music, their fans, just one big family.”

When asked about what sets the band apart, Van Hollstein said: “They come from a small country, and they are amazing and deserve all the love and support. Like all other K-pop bands, they just captured our hearts.”

Fans ready to go into the cinema to see the new BTS movie.

Fans explained that their songs help them through tough times.

“They help us love ourselves. If you have a bad self image, they can help you build yourself up and give you confidence,” said Hannah Aldum.

It appears that the band don’t only have teen fans, but the parents too.

“Actually, I went to see the first one Burn The Stage, I wasn’t a fan. Then I got to see their personalities, where they came from, and how they started.

“I was very impressed with who they are today. They are so humble,” said an ARMY mom, Yvette Schuller.

Amy Schuller, Ayesha Cassiem and dad Maheed Cassiem ready to go into the cinema to see the new BTS movie called "Bring the Soul" at Cavendish Square. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Since the band’s debut in 2013, they have broken a number of records.

According to Variety, due to popular demand, BTS’s first movie Burn The Stage’s second running knocked out One Direction: Where We Are movie’s attendance record after reaching two million ticket sales, grossing $14million (more than R213million).

With the band’s Love Yourself campaign and the UN Speak Yourself speech last year, BTS has mobilised their millions of ARMY fans worldwide, to empower young people around the world.

Boy With Luv re-entered the local iTunes 200 chart in June and peaked at #1 on Heart FM and Good Hope FM, with their album, Map Of the Soul: Persona, reaching #1 on iTunes in South Africa in May.