Cape Town - A red dragonfly twirling like an ethereal ballerina, its red wings swirling and dancing in the sunlight, gently alighting on a leaf and staying still for a split second, is among the favourite images captured by Cape wildlife photographer, Mary Walker. “I had tried so many times before to get an image that really showed off the dragonfly’s beauty and magical qualities. Sometimes you just need luck to catch that split second of perfection.”

The beauty of photographing “tiny things”, she says, is that you don’t have to go far to see them - you just have to spend time quietly looking.

“The tiny creatures are around us all the time but we don’t see them unless we take the time to look and get to know their habits. When you see species like the dwarf chameleon under threat, you realise how important it is to raise awareness about the preservation of natural vegetation. Sometimes you look at what developers are doing and wonder if they have thought about the creatures that are being destroyed and possibly endangered.”

In the case of dragonflies, the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) echoes Walker’s concerns.

The value of conserving dragonfly diversity as a valuable component of our natural habitats and ecosystems, says Sanbi, is that dragonflies serve as excellent indicators of terrestrial and aquatic environmental change and good indicators of environmental health and ecological integrity.

“The recent drought means that many of their natural habitats have undergone change,” adds Walker, “so I guess I will be on dragonfly watch for quite some time.”

Aside from dragonflies, her lens is always on the lookout for insect and bird life in her own garden surroundings in the Riebeek Kasteel Valley.

“Sunbirds, butterflies and bees are fairly predictable if you know which flowers they are attracted to and which ones you need to plant in your own garden. With experience and a lot of patience, you get to know their habits and how long they spend on each flower, because that’s what helps when photographing them.”

This week it was a Karoo striped mouse that caught her attention.

“It was like something out of Beatrix Potter. The mouse was so busy eating the gaura buds, it didn’t notice me.”

She says that now she has learnt that this same tiny mouse is part of a major research study to understand the evolution of behavioural and physiological mechanisms, she is even more fascinated by their antics.

“Having just read some of the mouse profiles in this project, it was like reading about humans in a soap opera”.

Walker and her husband William began their photographic partnership some years ago, but it is only since moving to the Riebeek Valley and opening Pictorex, their photographic gallery and print studio, that she has had the time to spend photographing all the small creatures. “My husband likes to photograph dramatic scenery and landscapes, but for me the tiny things are important. They need our help to survive.

“For me to capture a honey bee collecting nectar, a sunbird quivering above a flower or a weaver building a nest is such a privilege,” she says. “You almost feel as though you are part of nature. But if you see something that catches your eye, stop and take a picture, because that exact image will never be there again. It is a unique moment in time.”

To see more of Walker’s images, go to marywalker.zenfolio.com.