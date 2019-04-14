An artist’s impression of what it might be like to link up to other worlds. Breakthrough Listen

Cape Town - This month, the elusive Planet Nine many cosmologists are convinced exists, but have not yet found, came back into orbit to tantalise us about who we are, where we are going and who’s out there. While the scientific jury is still out as to whether the new planet actually exists, the race to find out what lies beyond in a universe still to be discovered, is a reality that will only hot up in the months and years to come.

A key participant in the search for signs of intelligent life in the universe is South Africa’s MeerKAT radio telescope project which is involved in a global initiative called Breakthrough Listen. Built and operated by the SA Radio Astronomy Observatory, and inaugurated in July 2018, MeerKAT is a powerful array of 64 radio antennas in the remote Karoo Desert.

MeerKAT’s mission will be to examine a million individual stars - 1000 times the number of targets in any previous search - in the quietest part of the radio spectrum, monitoring for signs of extra terrestrial technology - signals that indicate the presence of technology on an alien world and hence provide evidence that intelligent life exists elsewhere.

MeerKAT’s eventual incorporation with the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) in the Karoo and a similar network in Australia will result in the establishment of the largest science facility on the planet, with infrastructure spread across three continents on both hemispheres.

Its networks of hundreds of dishes and thousands of antennas will be distributed over hundreds of kilometres in Australia and South Africa.

Professor Philip Diamond, director-general of the SKA organisation which has led the design of the telescope, has likened the project to Galileo’s telescope of the 1600s.

“The SKA will revolutionise how we understand the world around us and our place in it,” he said.

It will also test Einstein’s theory of relativity in extreme environments, investigate the nature of the mysterious fast radio bursts, improve our understanding of the evolution of the Universe over billions of years, map hundreds of millions of galaxies and look for signs of life in the Universe.

Meanwhile, Professor Michael Brown, a professor of astronomy at the California Institute of Technology, is using visible light optical telescopes to prove that Planet Nine exists. This month he and his team are focusing the Subaru Telescope Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii at a specific area of the night sky.

Brown, responsible for downgrading Pluto from a planet to a dwarf star, has dedicated his life to pinpointing the mystery planet’s location. He believes the elusive planet exists somewhere in the void of space between the Kuiper Belt and the Oort Cloud, billions of miles from Earth.

This week he explained the tricky process behind locating Planet Nine.

“All the stars and galaxies snapped on one night will remain in the same position when photographed again the following day. But anything moving within the confines of our solar system will streak or smudge across the photos, revealing its position.”

Because Planet Nine is so far away from Earth, Brown expects it to be the slowest moving object across the starry photos. “If there is any movement we will see it. Then we’ll know where it is. That’s when the excitement will start.”

To locate Planet Nine, Brown and his team of researchers are taking snapshots of the night sky on consecutive nights to spot any difference between the photos.

Planet Nine is believed to be a super-Earth of sorts, between five to 10 times the size of our home planet.

He says the planet’s theoretical presence beyond the Kuiper Belt explains why many objects in that asteroid belt tend to group together and behave abnormally suggesting a gravitational pull towards something large like a planet.

Whatever the case, Brown says once he can glimpse the planet, all the telescopes should be able to narrow in on its location. He expects Planet Nine to resemble Neptune.

You might ask why we should we be interested in what is happening millions of light years away, when closer to home we have elections to worry about, a country facing a monetary crisis, and millions of people out of work?

In the main, science seems to agree that Earth has zero grounds for confidence that it can survive forever and therefore humankind needs to know what is going on out there, beyond where we have never seen before.

David Waltham, geophysicist and author of Lucky Planet, points out that the cosmos is three times the age of our planet.

“It has workings and, I’m sure, intelligence of types we are incapable of imagining. The crises faced by humanity today are important to us, but they will eventually prove no more significant than a thin bed of sediment in the deep stratigraphy of the universe.”

We need to know if we are really the only intelligence - that’s the bottom line says science.

What, if anything, does the rest of the universe know about us? Could we, or should we, spread to other planets?

What, if anything, will our lasting legacy be?