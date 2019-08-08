Sakina Grimwood. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Sakina Grimwood's body was found on Table Mountain last week after she slipped and fell. Grimwood, 32, was celebrate at a memorial service and in tributes on Facebook, friends and family described her as a “fierce warrior” for a “just world”. Driven and passionate, she “practised what she preached”, and brought others along with her in what she believed in.

Close friend Ilham Atreyu described a protest Grimwood had co-organised and written songs for – songs that are still remembered today.

Thembi Luckett celebrated Sakina’s fight for the in-sourcing of workers at the University of Cape Town, which “was won due to the courage and vision of people like (her), who worked to transform dreams into reality”.

Schoolmate Lara Sierra-Rubia spoke of how to this day, it is Grimwood’s voice that guides her ethical shopping decisions and sister Zahira shared many others’ feelings that it was Grimwood that lead them to the activist work they do today.



While working at corporate law firm Webber Wentzel, Grimwood used her salary to co-found an anarchist vegan coffee shop in Observatory, where broadcast journalist Erin Bates recollects “some of the most brilliant conversations on which to eavesdrop” were to be found.



Close friends and family are devastated by the activist’s death at such a young age and have started the Sakina Grimwood Young Activist Award.

The award will be given annually to a young activist who identifies as female in a poorer context. The activist should already be acting for the greater good of their school, community or beyond, and in need of extra support to realise the potential of their project.

The award will be allocated into 60% for the activists project while the remaining 40% will be split between the activist and their school.



Friends and family have set up a crowd-funding page at Backabuddy and 100% of the contributions will be given as Young Activist Awards.

The aim is to raise enough for an annual award to be made over the next five years.