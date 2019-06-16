Police Minister Bheki Cele with one of the injured Anti-Gang Unit members who was shot in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement in the early hours of Wednesday, June 12. right, four of the officers who were attacked. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - “IF crime was food, I would say it is cooked there.” That’s how chairman of the Samora Machel Community Police Forum, Bongani Maqungwana, described his shock at the brazen attack on members of the SAPS’s Anti-Gang Unit in the early hours of Wednesday.

Five police officers were shot when they came under fire in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement in Philippi. They were on a tracking operation for murder suspects. Two officers were critically injured in the shooting.

“It’s a volatile area. It’s densely populated. It’s even difficult to walk there; the houses are too close to each other,” Maqungwana said.

He said that residents lived in constant fear and that many were scared to co-operate with the police.

“They don’t want to give information in case it gets leaked from the police. They will be assassinated.

“In that area there is all the general crime. If you drive in that area with your car window down, you are going to be hijacked. Once the car goes in there, it’s not going to be found.

“We’ve had incidents where a police van went in there and all the tyres were slashed. It happened twice. The police cannot go there with one van. They need back-up.”

According to police information, Anti-Gang Unit members were ambushed as they went to a shack to look for a suspect.

They had already picked up one suspect, who pointed out the location of another suspect. As the suspect opened the door to the shack, they were shot at.

It is believed accomplices had been on the lookout and knew where the police vehicles were parked because another shift had been in the area before looking for suspects.

Their vehicles’ tyres were slashed, and the windows smashed.

“It’s a hiding place for criminals. They would rob people and go straight there,” said Maqungwana.

“I was shocked to see criminals so hell-bent on committing crime. It’s the third or fourth time I hear of police being attacked like this, including that attack at Lingelethu-West.”

In that incident in June 2017, a policeman was shot in the head by three men who pretended to report a robbery at the station.

Maqungwana said the new police station in Samora Machel was sufficient, but needed more staff and vehicles. The station was opened on December 11 last year by Police Minister Bheki Cele. At the time, SAPS said there had been an outcry from residents who said the area needed another police station because of population growth and density.

“The new facility will alleviate case load from Nyanga police station, which is currently the murder capital of the country,” the invitation to the opening read.

A day before the shooting on the Anti-Gang Unit members, the police minister held a closed meeting in Samora Machel, where he met stakeholders, including the CPF, to discuss crime.

According to Maqungwana, the informal settlement “needs the joint understanding of all government departments because it has to de-densify. They have to deal with the social ills and unemployment. It needs a combined effort.”

In the short term, police officers will be deployed from other units to Samora Machel, while the long-term plan is for recruits to be moved there once they’ve passed college.

“For now we ask the community to be vigilant and to give information to the investigating officer. The perpetrators of crime must be identified,” Maqungwana said.

It is understood that the injured police officers have been treated at Gatesville and Mitchells Plain Mediclinic. On Wednesday Cele visited the injured at Gatesville, where he condemned the attack. Police said two of the officers were in a critical condition and four were receiving medical attention.

“Attacking members of the South African Police Service is an attack on the state. The safety of our men and women in blue remains high on the agenda of the SAPS,” said Cele.