Cape Town - Ian Wienburg joined the NSRI for selfish reasons - he couldn’t afford his own boat. But what he gained in return was a lifetime of service to a cause about which he became deeply passionate. Wienburg, 68, along with other volunteers, was honoured on Friday night by the NSRI at an awards ceremony held at uShaka Marine World in Durban. Awards were handed out for long service, while special and bravery awards were also given.

Wienburg, from Table Bay station, has served the NSRI for 45 years, which also includes 20 years as chief executive and is an honorary life governor.

“I really enjoyed my time and every single moment was an absolute joy. I certainly got more out of it than other people and the years I was on crew and to have that feeling of actually rescuing someone is the most wonderful feeling.

“To be doing CPR on someone and they start breathing by themselves, there can be no better feeling,” said Wienburg.

He said the most common trait among crewman is a flair for doing crazy things.

“We say one of the major things that a crewman has to have in his arsenal is a little bit of insanity, because no sane person would go out and do some of those things but we don’t really think of the danger during those times.”

Over the course of his 25 years as an active crew member, he said there had been many close encounters where rescues went down to the wire, but one poignant moment stuck in his memory.

“We were on a rescue boat going into Dassen Island and when we put on the searchlights it overloaded the system and our radar went off and we were basically in a storm not able to see anything at all with no radar.

“We ended up hitting a point in the middle of the bay and it ended up with us having to be towed back to Cape Town by the other rescue boat.”

Wienburg now spends most of his time travelling and visiting his children and grandchildren, but when asked if he considered his work heroic, he maintained the job was all about teamwork.

“I don’t think it’s a case of heroes. There are certain guys that excel and do incredible things but, basically, you’re going out and it’s a very close-knit team and that makes all the difference because you know and trust the guy that’s next to you.”

Rudi Fisch from Table Bay station has been with the NSRI for 40 years and said he hadn’t seen much change over the years.

“At the stations, not much has changed since the beginning; there’s obviously more administration now, but the system stays the same and we’re all still volunteers and that hasn’t changed either,” said Fisch.

The 74-year old programmer lives in the northern suburbs and said he was thinking of retiring soon.

“I’m going to retire one of these days because I’m reaching that age where you have to, but I joined because I was always interested in the sea and I like to be on the sea even when it’s rough and there’s bad weather. I’m also a very keen sailor so the sea means a lot to me.”

Fisch said he had gone through many difficult missions during his tenure with the NSRI.

“It’s very difficult if you have a long call and go 80 or 90 miles from Cape Town to sea and you come back in gale-force winds and big swell. I was once with the crew and the whole crew was sea sick and I had to help them; that was quite tough.

“What we do has nothing to do with glamour, it’s mostly hard work and can be a very tough job. Some people glamorise it but it’s a big responsibility,” said Fisch.