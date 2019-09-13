Gugulethu - The family of slain 35-year-old Ngcwalisa Khwatshana performed a traditional cleansing at a sombre and tearful ceremony in Gugulethu on Friday. The 35-year-old's body was found dumped near Lwazi Primary School in Gugulethu on Friday last week.

The family of the mother of two did a traditional cleansing ceremony while "collecting" her spirit from where she took her last breath.

A tearful Nompucuko Khwatshana said her daughter was abducted from her Langa home where she stayed with her boyfriend who was drunk at the time.

She said her daughter was also a casual drug user, although she is not certain which drugs she was taking.

“I’m not gonna say Ngcwalisa was a perfect child but she had changed, she now stayed at home and kept to herself,” said Khwatshana.

“She was kind, had a good heart and loved to help around the house. I know my daughter had problems but she didn’t deserve what happened to her here. I’m very saddened by this,” added Khwatshana.

Holding onto his sister, Gcobani Khwatshana said she first heard of the passing of his niece through social media.

"I had no idea it was her, I saw the pictures circulating on social media and it pained me to see someone's child like that, little did I know, it was my child," he cried.

Ngcwalisa's body was found dumped in an open field with a rock lodged on her face last week. When Weekend Argus arrived at the scene she was lying in a pool of her own blood wearing black jeans, a white hooded top and white sneakers which were found feet away from her body.

The gruesome discovery was made less than 24 hours after president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed protesting university students and high school pupils outside of parliament on the scourge of gender-based violence.

On Friday, religious leaders, NGOs and other community-based organisations joined the family in the prayer service, condemning the incident calling it "yet another senseless killing".

“We should unite because you may never know, tomorrow it might be your daughter, mother, grandchild, we plead with people, they need to rise up and come forward don’t be silent and say it is not happening in my yard enough is enough,” said Ilitha Labantu founder Mandisa Monakali.

According to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana: “In response, the detectives are following up on leads with no arrests so far."

Ngcwalisa’s body will be taken home on Saturday and her funeral will be held next week Saturday in Cacadu, Lady Frere.

Weekend Argus