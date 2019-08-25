Cape Town - Beauty blogger and social media influencer Qaanita Orrie’s Instagram account has been removed after pictures of her boyfriend holding the lion cub found in Athlone this week started circulating on social media. Sulaiman Effendi is pictured holding the cub while mimicking a scene from Disney’s The Lion King movie.

The cub was found by the SPCA on Wednesday, with the animal valued at around R50000.

There is also a video of a man holding the cub in the air and he can be heard saying, “I give you, Simba the king of the jungle”, as The Lion King theme song, Circle of Life plays in the background. It is not clear if the man in the video is also Effendi.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said three people aged between 28 and 30 were taken in for questioning.

Orrie’s Twitter account, with more than 4000 followers, remains active with the last tweet posted on Wednesday, but her Instagram account, @qaanita_xx, with more than 77000 followers seems to have been deleted.

Effendi is the son of the “Black Widow”, Najwa Dirk, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for murdering her musical theatre legend husband Taliep Petersen.

Effendi was not the only one pictured with the cub after pictures of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, holding the cub also circulated on social media this week.

The cub, which was transported to Cape Town from Limpopo, is alleged to belong to Modack, but earlier in the week he denied owning the cub and said the picture was taken on a lion farm.