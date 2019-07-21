Cape Town - New rules designed to target influencers force them to include hashtags like #ad or #sponsored when they post content promoting a brand.Influencers in South Africa can earn anywhere from R500 to R60000 per social media post depending on the brand and the reach they want to achieve, as well as the particular influencer’s follower count. According to social media expert Evan Saunders, an influencer with 1000 to 5000 followers can get around R500 per post, with well-known influencers or celebrities like Lalla Hirayama or Kim Jayde requesting between R5000 and R10000 per post.

The State of Influencer Marketing in South Africa 2019, revealed specific insights into the burgeoning influencer industry.

The report showed that there are over 152000 legitimate influencers on Instagram while there are over 69000 on Twitter with 63 influencers in South Africa with more than one million followers.

The majority of influencers in South Africa have between 1000 and 5000 followers, making them nano-influencers, with more than 200000 of these across the two platforms.

Blogger and YouTuber Paula Lakay has more than 31000 followers on Instagram and said she knew many influencers who had turned this into their full-time careers from which they derive a regular income.

“The money all depends on who you work with and how many campaigns or gigs you’re booked for each month,” Lakay said.

She said influencers might have their own rate card to charge specific prices for posts, which means it is difficult to estimate the exact amount of money influencers could earn each month.

But the new rules implemented by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) want to “provide a clear set of rules around social media marketing to ensure the protection of consumers and the promotion of ethical conduct by brand marketers and their representatives across all social media platforms and activities,” reads the policy document.

ARB chief executive Gail Schimmel said the reason for the rules, which were written as a draft last November before being implemented this year was: “To protect consumers from harm. If an ad is misleading them as to its nature, then the ad must be withdrawn to stop further harm.

“We are a protective rather than a punitive organisation.”

Schimmel said the rules were self-regulatory and therefore a contravention of them won’t result in any legal action but could result in reputational damage for the influencer or brand.

“I think after one or two brands find themselves in the spotlight for “wrong” behaviour, we will start seeing the bulk complying,” said Schimmel.

But Saunders said most so-called influencers “are simply trying to cash in on being seen as one”.

“Very few actually take steps in positioning themselves as a brand or a social media influencer and then applying the correct regulations to their content.”

Saunders said a social media influencer bubble was ready to burst.

“South Africa is still being slightly behind many global trends in this regard. I’ve found that a lot of local social media influencers don’t have real followers, most of the time it’s bought with very little engagement on their posts.”

He said the problem lay with South African brands and public relations companies which don’t seem to understand this ratio or how to monitor or authenticate a social media influencer other than face value or followers.

“I feel that once mechanisms are put in place, especially here, that many local social media influencers will fall away if they’re earning a living from this work,” said Saunders.

Social media influencers who consider this to be their full-time job or receive any sort of gifts from brands are still required to pay tax.

SA Revenue Service (Sars) spokesperson Sandile Memela said they were required to register with Sars as taxpayers and declare the income earned in their annual tax return.

Fashion Breed blogger Aqeelah Harron Ally, who has close to 60000 followers on Instagram, said she was taxed as a freelancer when she started out as a full-time social media influencer four years ago.

“Then, later on, you can apply for turnover tax if you make a million (rand) or less per year.

“This is a very useful method for small businesses looking to grow and if you’re earning more than a million, you may want to register your name or personal brand as a company, but that all depends on where you plan on going with it,” she said.

Harron Ally said having a decent accountant also helps with tax matters.