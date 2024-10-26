African connection could decide El Clásico

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, the El Clásico is the most-watched football club match in the world. The two Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have traditionally produced arguably the most exciting league match in world football, and this has fuelled their global appeal. Since September 2023, Real Madrid have recorded 31 wins, 11 draws and zero defeats. This run propelled them to last season’s LaLiga and Champions League titles.

Barcelona holds the LaLiga record for the longest unbeaten run, 43 games between 2017 and 2018. If Madrid defeat Barcelon, they will match the record. Over the years, African football fans have been in awe of El Clásico and many stars with African roots because of ties with their parents or grandparents have won global fame for their feats while playing for Barcelona or Madrid. Names like Geremi Njitap, Seydou Keita, Michael Essien, Yaya Toure and Samuel Eto’o. This evening again, African roots are set to light up the iconic showpiece. Five players to watch in the first El Clásico of the season are:

1 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Mbappe, Real Madrid’s exciting new signing, has already made a significant mark in his short time in LALIGA, netting six goals in nine appearances. Born to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother, Mbappe’s African heritage has played an important role in shaping his journey. Despite these deep ties, he chose to represent his birth country, France, where he became a World Cup winner in 2018. All eyes are on Mbappe’s electric pace and goal-scoring ability, which could leave a lasting impression on the iconic rivalry. 2 Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is already a global superstar and a fixture in FC Barcelona’s starting XI. Born in Spain to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, Yamal’s multicultural background is as diverse as his on-field abilities. Having already contributed with 10 goal contributions in 10 LALIGA matches this season four goals, six assists) and known for his speed, dribbling, and creativity, Yamal is likely to be a star for years to come, not just for FC Barcelona but also for the Spanish national team with whom he won the Euro 2024 title this summer. As he continues to develop, his African roots make him a relatable figure for young football fans across the continent. 3 Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga, a key midfielder for Real Madrid, has faced FC Barcelona five times in LALIGA EA SPORTS since joining the club in 2021, winning three and losing two. Born in Angola to Congolese parents, Camavinga could have represented the Democratic Republic of Congo or Angola but chose France, following his father's naturalization. His versatility and tenacity have quickly made him a crucial part of Real Madrid’s midfield. Known for his dynamic style, Camavinga is a player to watch in high-pressure matches like ELCLASICO, where his performances continue to impress. He is now back in action following a serious injury on the eve of the season kick-off and will likely be a big contributor at the Santiago Bernabéu come Saturday night. 4 Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona)

Jules Koundé has been an important figure for FC Barcelona since joining in a big-money move from Sevilla FC in 2022. Born in France to a Beninese father, Koundé's African heritage is a proud part of his story. Known for his defensive versatility, Koundé has most often lined up at right back for Barça instead of his favoured centre-back role, but to great effect. He is now even a regular on the flank for the French national team. Virtually ever-present for Hansi Flick’s side this season, he’ll be crucial in slamming the brakes on Real Madrid’s dangerous attacking left-flank, which often sees Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr overlapping and cutting in. 5 Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)