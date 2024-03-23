Bishop Rugby Festival off to a vibrant start

GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS THE Bishops 175th Rugby Festival attracted the top rugby schools in the country to the Mother City and got off to a vibrant start earlier this week.

The main game saw the hosts in a long-awaited clash against Michaelhouse, the powerhouse school from the KZN Midlands. It was billed as the highlight of the festival and certainly did not disappoint as the visitors romped home 37-17. The game got off to an explosive start, with the visitors opening the score in the first minute. From the kick-off Bishops failed to clear their lines, and following a charge down Michaelhouse flanker Riley Gehren was on hand to dot down. Flyhalf Luke Davidson converted and three minutes later goaled a penalty to put his side 10-0 up. Rocked by these early scores the home side struggled to get their game together and were clearly on the back foot.

Michaelhouse in contrast had a clear game plan. Their backs were well marshalled by flyhalf Davidson, whose judicious kicking kept them on the front foot. Besides him the centre pair of Tomas Baguley and Rourke O’Sullivan complemented each other perfectly. Baguley was the enforcer, causing the opposition defence endless problems with his powerful running, while O’Sullivan with his strong running was the finisher. Up front their forwards contested the rucks and mauls ferociously and were collectively quicker to the breakdown, with flanker Anesu Nduru and number eight Carlisle Hawkins prominent.

Michaelhouse soon made it 15-0, in the 10th minute, with an unconverted try by O’Sullivan after a turnover ball. When Davidson and Luca Mynhardt, the Bishops full back, traded penalties making it 18-3, Michaelhouse had the bit between the teeth. Bishops tried valiantly to open up play, but their backs could make little impact on a resolute vistors’ defence. As they tried to force the game they were guilty of committing unforced errors, which stifled their attacks. With half time looming the visitors struck a hammer blow when, from a classic backline move, O’Sullivan showed great pace and determination before crossing in the corner for Davidson to convert. At 25-3 down at the interval, Bishops were staring down a barrel.

A raft of half-time substitutions saw the “dark blues” come out with more fire .They upped the tempo and took the visitors on up front, especially in the set scrums, with immediate success. From the restart the Bishops pack launched a series of attacks, and replacement flanker Imma Mgongwa forced a touch down. In the 40th minute, the forwards struck again in carbon copy style; this time, it was replacement prop Chris du Toit who got the touch down.

With Mynhardt on target with both conversions Bishops were right back in the game at 25-17. Egged on by their loyal fans, the Bishops backs started giving the ball air, but were often static and got cut down behind the advantage line. To add to their woes, aimless kicking gave the visitors a reprieve when they launched a counter attack from deep inside their half, which saw O’Sullivan complete his hat trick of tries with yet another strong run. At 30-17 Bishops were still in with a two-score chance, but the visitors showed astute game management and hung on to their lead.

In fact they put the final nail in the Bishops coffin when from a tap penalty, prop Aphiwe Shelembe forced his way over for their fifth try. The final whistle went much to the delight of the army of supporters from the Midlands. In the main curtain raiser, Wynberg gave the local supporters something to smile about with a comfortable 43-21 win over St Andrews from Grahamstown.