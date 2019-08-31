Cape Town - Age is nothing but a number for Kleinmond’s Annamarie Barnard. The 46-year-old will look to defend her Ladies Physique title at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) and BodyBuilding South Africa (BBSA) National Championships in Vanderbijlpark next month.

The mother of three qualified for the competition after bagging gold in the Ladies Physique category at the IFBB BBSA Western Province Championships at the Portuguese Club in Milnerton last weekend.

She will be among 12 competitors - five men and seven women - who will represent the province at the national championships.

“The competition was amazing. Meeting up with previous years’ competitors and meeting the newbies was great. Being on stage and showing off what I’ve been working on the past year was my ultimate highlight,” said Barnard.

She had always had an admiration for athletes in the bodybuilding industry, then decided to give bodybuilding a shot in 2017.

“I admired how they spent hours in the gym, in the kitchen and always showed dedication by maintaining an incredible-looking physique. When I moved from Gauteng to Kleinmond, I joined the local gym. A few months in, a trainer asked me if I want to compete in an upcoming competition. I said yes, he took me under his wing and now there’s no stop to my passion and commitment.

“I’ve been in the capable hands of a new mentor and trainer, Eugene van Schalkwyk, since beginning of this year and we’re already achieving amazing results,” said Barnard, whose main goal now is to qualify for the IFBB World Master Championships in Spain in December.

“The idea that I’m attempting something most women my age would never even dream about taking on makes me want to do the sport. The strict diet, training. The control over your body. I love the sport because the muscles give me self-confidence and presence,” she said.

Bernard is a fan of former action star and governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won a number of bodybuilding titles.

“He changed the way I look at challenges. People often ask me why I don’t smile on stage - well it’s because I’m there to win and not to merely compete,” she said.

