Bok captain not trying ‘to control destiny’

SPRINGBOK captain Siya Kolisi hasn’t really given attention to the raging discussions about his reported imminent return to South Africa and the Sharks ahead of the new club season. It’s probably helped that he and his teammates are in Australia and could focus on the task at hand and not have ongoing talks about his future disrupt them as they take on the Wallabies in back-to-back Tests in Brisbane today and Perth next weekend in the Rugby Championship.

Kolisi is on the verge of making a spectacular return to Durban with talks between his agent and the KwaZulu-Natal franchise reportedly close to becoming a reality as he looks to switch from French giants Racing 92 after only a season at the club. Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said this week it would be nice to have the Bok captain back in the country, but he wasn’t too sure how far the deal was, but that SA Rugby has been part of the ongoing discussions with the Sharks to get the double World Cup-winning captain back home. Kolisi yesterday said he wasn’t aware of what the talks were about his future, but that he is solely focused on what they have to do in Australia to get the Rugby Championship off to a good start.

“There is nothing I can control in my future, but I can only focus on what I need to do right now,” Kolisi said. “I actually don’t know what has been happening or been said, because I have a match to focus on (this morning).” What Kolisi was pleased about was the amount of preparation the Springboks had for their double Tests in Australia and how he would be all for it if they could continue with it in the future.