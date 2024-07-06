Boks out to maintain their ‘World No 1’ ranking

THE SPRINGBOKS have a date with destiny with their bogey team of the last couple of years this afternoon at Loftus Versfeld when the first Test against Ireland kicks off at 5pm. Since 2018 under the tutelage of current coach Rassie Erasmus and former head coach Jacques Nienaber, South Africa haven’t beaten the Irish and will look to maintain their number one ranking with a win in Pretoria.

A lot is at stake for the Springboks in front of a sold-out home crowd – they can take revenge for 2023’s loss in the World Cup group stages, they can solidify their status as the world’s best, and they can take a first step to another series win over the Irish. The hosts last beat the visitors 2-1 in 2016 under Allister Coetzee. But since then, the Irish have won the last three Tests with the last one a 13-8 win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, France. Captain Siya Kolisi, who will lead the Boks out in his first Test of the year, said the World Cup defeat is not still stuck in their minds.

“We are not saying it’s just another game because it’s an important one to us,” Kolisi said. “Everything is about winning this Test match. We would be lying if we say (last year doesn’t matter), but they are the only team we haven’t beaten, every other team we have. It’s important for us, like when we lost to Japan in 2015 and we got that game just before the World Cup to get that monkey off our backs.

“It’s the first time our supporters at home will see us (after the World Cup), so it is a big game.” “It’s the first time our supporters at home will see us (after the World Cup), so it is a big game.” Kolisi highlighted the breakdown, set piece, and defence as key areas of the clash that could determine the winner. He would like to see tight discipline from his side as well.

Kolisi will form a loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and eighth man Kwagga Smith and their contribution at the breakdown on the attack and defence will be crucial. He’s highlighted the abilities at the tackle area of flankers Josh van der Flier, captain Peter O’Mahony, and eighth man Caelan Doris who will look to spoil their possession whenever they see the gap. There’s been much debate about the Bok captaincy, and who should take over from Kolisi, but the skipper said every time he gets to put the Springbok jersey over his head, even if not as the leader, it stays an honour and privilege. “I enjoy doing my duties as captain, but I also know there are many other players in the squad who can do it. As a captain, being in South Africa is good because people can get to interact with you,” said Kolisi.

“I knew when I went overseas, things could change, and I understood that. I knew there were other guys who I was ready to support. But as long as I am in contention to represent South Africa and play for the Springboks, I am happy. “All the other guys who were captains supported me 100% and I was ready to do the same. Because it is going to happen down the line.” Kolisi added only a team effort will get them over the line, and they will have to win their mini battles with their opposing numbers. He knows they’ll have to be mentally switched on if they want to claim the first victory of the series.