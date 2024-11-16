Boks seek season-defining dominance over England

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Springboks prepare to face off against England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium tonight. For the reigning world champions, this encounter is not just another fixture; it holds the potential to define their season.

If South Africa emerges victorious for the third consecutive time against their bitter rivals, it would signify a remarkable achievement - defeating every top-eight rugby nation they’ve encountered this year, barring fourth-placed France. Final touches before the big one in London 🙌#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/HMgkSeWM5C — Springboks (@Springboks) November 15, 2024

The Boks, led by head coach Rassie Erasmus, are riding high on success since his return. They have showcased their prowess on the international stage, besting formidable opponents including Wales, Ireland, Australia (twice), New Zealand (twice), Argentina, and Scotland. As they line up to face a hurting England, currently reeling after losses to both the All Blacks and Wallabies in recent weeks, the momentum is firmly with the South Africans.

The #Springboks team for tomorrow's Test against England in London 😤#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/hJwL0aJQaA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 15, 2024 This rematch, a sequel to the gripping 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final where the Boks emerged triumphant by one point, is anticipated to be marked by fierce competition. Kick-off is set for 7.40pm, and with near-full-strength squads on both sides, fans can expect an exhilarating contest.

The importance of this game is evident in Erasmus’ selection of a formidable team, featuring a conservative five-three split favouring forwards on the replacements’ bench. South Africa boasts a remarkable unbeaten streak at Twickenham, winning their last three contests there, including a previous victory over England. Simultaneously, England’s struggle against Southern Hemisphere teams in 2024 - a drought that has seen their ranking tumble to seventh - adds to the pressure. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who will have Bongi Mbonambi in his army, acknowledged the intensity of this showdown.

“We have been there, and we know what it’s like to be in a desperate situation.” “We have been there, and we know what it’s like to be in a desperate situation.” He reflected on England's current form, highlighting the significance of playing on home soil at Twickenham, where the crowd’s backing could provide the hosts with a much-needed lift.

“We have a lot to fix from last week, we won but you could see the players weren’t happy with how we played. Our standards are the most important.” Siya Kolisi: “They will be dangerous because we know how it feels to lose a few games in a row and what it took to turn things up again” 🗣#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold

— Springboks (@Springboks) November 15, 2024 The Boks have made 12 changes from their previous match, revamping their lineup while maintaining a balance of experience and excitement. The backline has the potential to wreak havoc, provided the forwards lay a solid foundation up front. The battle in the scrums is expected to be pivotal, as South Africa seeks to exert dominance over England. Both teams excel in their aerial game, suggesting that the high kick exchanges could be crucial as each side looks to gain advantageous possession through their powerful forwards.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick noted the paradoxes of desperation, asserting that such situations can fuel a team. “Desperation means there will be more motivation from their side to win the game.”

“Desperation means there will be more motivation from their side to win the game,” Stick said, urging caution. “Losing two matches right at the end of the game doesn’t make them a bad team. In the World Cup semi-final, many didn’t give them a chance against us, and they caught people by surprise with how they played in that match. “You can’t ask for any better team than the world champions (to turn things around against). That was us in 2018. We wanted to win against the All Blacks because we knew that people back home would give us a chance once we beat them.”