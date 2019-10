Drive to succeed as golfer pays off for Chloe Garner









Cape Town - A Somerset West resident is driving her way to the top of the leaderboards. Chloe Garner is a professional long drive golfer. Long drive is derived by hitting a golf ball the farthest when driving or teeing off. The 28-year-old was recently crowned the world long drive champion in Oklahoma in the US. She beat New Zealander and World No 1 Phillis Meti with a drive of 347 yards (317m) to lift the World Long Drive Championship title. Garner said it still felt unreal.

“It was one of the most fulfilling victories in my life. I can definitely see the addiction that keeps these world champions wanting to continue competing for years. It has been amazing to see a childhood dream unfold in front of me. I learnt many lessons that I hope to carry with me.

“The excitement has quickly subsided as attention is already being focused on next year and how to become even better than this year,” said the Somerset West Country Club player.

“Definitely the experience of winning at the end and the absolute uncontrollable amount of joy. There is a lot of stress, pressure and adrenalin to navigate through. You cannot let your mind slump for even a moment.

“Trying to pull off the perfect drive on a big stage, in front of a couple thousand live spectators yelling and cheering was nerve-racking. Golf Channel (broadcasters of the tour) do a really great job at creating a very ‘hyped’ atmosphere for the viewers and athletes. It is very energising and exciting,” said Garner, who was runner-up to Meti in 2016 and 2018.

She started playing golf at 12. Since then she has won a number of titles, including being a two-time World Long Drive Tour winner (Clash of the Canyon and Celebrating Service). Garner is also the first woman to break 400 yards (366m).

“I believe what I love about it is not only the mental challenge but the athleticism involved in it. I have competed in multiple sports, and this is by far my most favourite,” said Garner, who will be honoured at the River Club on November 2.

Weekend Argus