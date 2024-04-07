Irvette van Zyl hopes to upset marathon royalty at this year’s Two Oceans Marathon

Cape Town - While superstars Stephen Mokoka and Gerda Steyn top the bill at next Saturday’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, a number of other marathoners are waiting in the wings, ready to step up to the top of the podium, should the royalty fall. One of the most talented and experienced is treble-Olympian Irvette van Zyl, who would like nothing better than to pocket a Two Oceans Marathon title en route to taking part in her fourth Olympiad in Paris in August.

When you better a 32-year-old record but still fall short of victory, it’s something of a bittersweet pill to swallow, but that’s what happened to Van Zyl two years ago. She had overtaken strong-running east African ultra-marathoners Shelmith Muriuki (from Kenya) and Amelework Bosho (from Ethiopia) on the climb to Constantia Nek and looked every inch a winner as she led the field over the top. But Steyn came back from a “dark place” to finish strongly, taking the lead less than 3km from home to beat Frith van der Merwe’s long-standing record and become the first woman to break the 3hr 30min barrier.

Steyn won in 3:29:41, just 49 seconds clear of Van Zyl, who finished in 3:30:30 – six seconds inside the previous record. Van Zyl missed last year’s Oceans due to injury, and feels she has significant unfinished business with the Cape’s great ultramarathon, although she is not prepared to specifically target Steyn’s record of 3:29:06 set last year. “The Two Oceans is a long way, and it’s hard for anyone to say they’re going for a record,” reflected Van Zyl. “Records only come in hindsight – after the race, as a bonus. My goal is simply to finish strongly and not fall apart like I did in 2019 on Ou Kaapse Weg.

“And although it may not have been apparent, I also fell apart a little in 2022 when I cramped on Constantia Nek before being overtaken by Gerda. So I’m going into the race to be the best I can be on the day, not focusing on others. Mostly, I want to overcome the heartache of last year, when injury prevented me from even reaching the start line. “But my sponsors have been great,” she added. “ASICS have been a huge supporter and stuck with me through injury. And Garmin as well. My club, Hollywood, has been really lenient, encouraging and understanding. “Ahead of Oceans last year, I was really hoping I would run, then felt terrible when I broke the news to them that I could not do it. I want to make it up to them for last year. Being at Two Oceans with my sponsors means a lot, and I’m aiming to make them proud.”

Van Zyl is confident of her ability but realistic about racing Steyn, particularly given her many life responsibilities as a mother of two. “Gerda is one of a kind. She showed last year she could run a fast marathon after racing the ultras. This year, she has already run a marathon (Vaal Marathon), then the Om Die Dam ultra in record time and within her comfort zone. So she’s looking strong. “I’m three years older than Gerda and have a lot more miles in my legs,” Van Zyl conceded.

“It’s important for me not to overdo the long runs and to keep running comfortably. You can only train so hard, especially as I’m balancing a number of things, including being a mother of two. The rest is up to luck.” Van Zyl has opted to “go it alone” rather than continue to train under a full-time coach, but also has the benefit of having one of South Africa’s most experienced athletes and coaches as her husband, fellow Olympian LJ van Zyl. “I don’t have a coach anymore,” Van Zyl said. “I’ve had good and bad experiences, but I’m done with coaching! That means I can listen to my own body and determine what’s best for me.

“I do use LJ as a sounding board though. I ask his advice, and he always changes things up a bit. He has achieved all the levels of coaching for middle- and long-distance running, and what he says usually pans out quite well. Especially so in the long runs, where he is always on the conservative side – I’m too ambitious!” Van Zyl is mindful of the need to take a holistic approach to her training, taking into account her responsibilities outside running and the importance of bringing balance to her life. “And with regards to shoe technology, I’m fortunate to have ASICS on board to give me the best advantage on the road on race day.”