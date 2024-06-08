Missed kicks, ref calls end Stormers’ URC season on a Glasgow night to forget

A poor kicking performance at poles and the 50-50 referee calls going against them brought an end to the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship campaign in Glasgow on Saturday night. Flyhalf Manie Libbok missed four kicks off the tee as the Warriors held on to win 27-10 to claim a spot in the semi-finals.

Glasgow will face defending champions Munster next Saturday (7pm SA time kick-off), while the Cape side exit the tournament for the first time at the quarter-final stage. The Bulls are the only South African outfit in the last-four, and the Pretoria team will face Irish giants Leinster at Loftus Versfeld in the first URC semi-final next Saturday (4pm). It was a tense and physical affair from the kick-off at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday night, and it took about 15 minutes for the Stormers to be the first team within striking distance to score points – but Libbok missed the penalty into a strong wind.

Nippy Warriors scrumhalf George Horne kept his nerve, though, when he put his side into the lead in the 20th minute via a penalty. He added another three-pointer 10 minutes before half-time to make it 6-0 at the break. The Stormers’ two 22m entries into the Glasgow danger zone showed just how tough it was for the visitors to get going.

They looked for gaps in the defence and tried kicks behind the defensive line, but nothing came off. The fact that the Capetonians played with 14 men and scored two tries showed what they are capable of, but a failure to exit after getting points allowed the home side to score as well. Captain Salmaan Moerat received a yellow card for head contact during a clean-out.

Still, there was absolutely no consistency from referee Chris Busby when Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn hit Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant in the head in the air, and Gelant fell awkwardly. The conditions were tough to play in, but the Stormers did not deserve to win, due to their error-strewn performance. Those two tries, by Ben Loader and Paul de Wet, showed the flashes they had, but it’s the inconsistency that killed them.

😮‍💨 Ben Loader sneaks over in the corner for DHL @TheStormers 💪



Still all to play for against Glasgow Warriors 🤩@Vodacom #URC #GLAvSTO pic.twitter.com/3sPFwcte8q — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) June 8, 2024 And it was like that throughout the season for the inaugural URC champions.

Their form dipped, and winning overseas is still a concern for them. It’s something they will have to sharpen up, especially if they want to fight for the title next season. Points-Scorers Stormers 10 – Tries: Ben Loader, Paul de Wet.