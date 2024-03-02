Olympic hopefuls gather in the Mother City

WITH the Paris Games fast approaching, Capetonians can experience the gauntlet of the Olympics’ alternative sports today at the V&A Waterfront. Battery Park will host the Converse ULT.X, which will see some of the best international and local skateboarders and BMX riders – and Olympic hopefuls – show off their skills on the course.

As such, one of the favourites for the Olympic BMX Freestyle gold, European champion Anthony Jeanjean returns to the Mother City to defend his title at the event. Speaking exclusively to Independent Media after landing in the country earlier this week, Jeanjean expressed glee at being back in South Africa. Said Jeanjean: “Last year was my first time here in Cape Town and in South Africa.

“It is a crazy event and a great experience. The weather is so good for the riders. “The crowd enjoys the event. I really wanted to come back this year to defend my title and to have a good time with all the guys here.” The ULT.X has been held in the city since 2008, growing in scope each year. The profile of urban sports – the category of sporting codes under which skateboarding and BMX Racing and freestyle would fall – have also enjoyed an increase in profile in recent years, thanks to their inclusion into the Olympics.

Skateboarding made its debut at the Games in 2020, while BMX Racing was introduced in 2008 in Beijing. Its freestyle component, which sees athletes attacking an urban park with a collection of tricks, did so in Rio 2018. Jeanjean – a three-time European champion in the discipline – started his pro-career as a 14-year-old, and has first-hand knowledge of the boom in interest in the sport. “When I started BMX,” the 25-year-old explained, “it wasn’t like this.

“There weren’t a lot of facilities to train. There were always small parks in the larger cities, but not big ones, nor were there many clubs. “When I was younger, I was a part of a small club in my local town, Savian, in France. Now, with the BMX changes – there are World Cups, a French team, and Olympics Games – the training grounds have increased. We are seen as professional athletes.” Heading into the Paris Games, Jeanjean revealed who to watch as potential medalists.

“I was inspired by many riders when I was a kid, like Harry Main (of the UK) and Logan Martin (of Australia),” he said. “Martin is one of our biggest names. He has won a lot of competitions and is the Olympic champion, which he won in Tokyo. “Anyone can win, but in the last year there are maybe three riders who have been on the podium every time – me, Kieran (Reilly of the UK) and Logan. In Paris, it will be a big battle between us.”

Previously, South Africa was represented by Sifiso Nhlapo in the BMX Racing, while Miyanda Maseti dreams of representing the country at the Games in that discipline one day, too. Last year, Vincent Leygonie won the inaugural South African championship in the freestyle discipline. Now a veteran, Jeanjean explained that although talent and skill are important in becoming a pro in freestyle, it is not the only requirement to enter the sport. “Firstly,” he declared, “you need passion for the hard work every day.