Pollard at 10, Smith starts, seven-one bench as Etzebeth leads Springboks against Scotland

Siya Kolisi will be on the bench and Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks in Sunday’s Test against Scotland at Murrayfield (6.10pm kick-off), with Handré Pollard also getting the nod at flyhalf. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has had the rugby world on tenterhooks throughout the week after opting to delay his team announcement to Friday, and he produced the expected unexpected match-23 – with a seven-one bench thrown in for good measure.

Veteran fullback Willie le Roux gets an opportunity to edge closer to his century by starting in his 98th Test, and he is partnered by Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapimpi in the back-three. André Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am will man the midfield in place of the rested Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, who will no doubt be getting ready to take on England at Twickenham next Saturday – with the six-day turnaround playing a role in selection for the Scotland clash.

Pollard will wear the No 10 instead of Manie Libbok, who starred in the 48-7 triumph over Argentina to clinch the Rugby Championship title in Mbombela, and Jaden Hendrikse continues at scrumhalf. There is a new-look loose trio, with Kwagga Smith lining up at No 8 in his 50th Test, with Elrigh Louw at blindside flank and Marco van Staden at No 6.

Following Ruan Nortjé’s departure from the squad this week due to a leg injury, fit-again Franco Mostert returns to the second row alongside Etzebeth, while Thomas du Toit fills in for the injured Frans Malherbe next to Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche in the front row. There is some serious firepower on the bench, where Grant Williams is the only back, with Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese the loose forwards, RG Snyman the lock, and Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch leading the ‘Bomb Squad’. “This is a seasoned and quality team and adding to that 21 of the 23 players have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two, so they know what it takes to perform at this level,” Erasmus said on Friday.

“Many of these combinations have also played together this season either during the Incoming Series and Rugby Championship, or both, which will be valuable against a quality team such as Scotland.

“We are expecting an extremely physical match, so we opted for a seven-one split of forwards on the bench, and this was aided by the fact that we have such versatile players in the backline, who can cover different positions if necessary. On Smith’s 50th cap, Erasmus said: “Kwagga is a vastly talented player and a fantastic team member, and I’m delighted to see him reach this big career milestone. “It takes a special player who performs consistently well over a few years to reach this achievement, and Kwagga has certainly done so while maintaining the same high standards at training and on the field. We are very proud of him.”

Meanwhile, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend sprung a surprise himself on Friday by picking Blair Kinghorn at right wing in place of the injured Darcy Graham, with Tom Jordan retained at fullback. Star flyhalf Finn Russell is back after being unavailable for last week's win over Fiji, and he has been paired with scrumhalf Ben White. Sharks hooker Dylan Richardson will face a number of his franchise teammates off the bench, where the hosts have gone for a six-two split.

Springbok Team 15 Willie le Roux 14 Canan Moodie 13 Lukhanyo Am 12 André Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Handré Pollard 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Kwagga Smith 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Marco van Staden 5 Franco Mostert 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain) 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ox Nche. Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx 17 Gerhard Steenekamp 18 Vincent Koch 19 RG Snyman 20 Siya Kolisi 21 Pieter-Steph du Toit 22 Jasper Wiese 23 Grant Williams.