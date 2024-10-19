Proteas Women’s cricket team can unite SA in equality

Cape Town - Former captain Dane van Niekerk believes the Proteas Women’s cricket team have the unique opportunity to overcome years of gender inequality if they win South Africa’s first-ever ICC T20 World Cup title in Dubai tomorrow. Laura Wolvaardt’s team reached a second successive T20 Women’s World Cup final after dispatching six-time champions Australia in emphatic fashion in Thursday’s first semi-final.

It avenged the defeat to Australia in the final on home soil last year at Newlands in Cape Town. No senior Proteas cricket team – male or female – has ever had the distinction of winning a World Cup in any format. Van Niekerk, who captained the Proteas in 86 matches across formats from 2014-2021, feels the Proteas are ready to create history.

South Africa’s Anneke Bosch, left, and Chloe Tryon celebrate their win in the semi-final against Australia at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Picture: AFP “The big thing for me is what this team can do for women’s sport overall in South Africa,” Van Niekerk exclusively told Independent Newspapers. “We speak about uniting the country, and the Springboks have been incredible in this regard, but if we speak about truly uniting a country, this is truly going to unite the country in terms of gender equality. “We say we support women’s sport, but we actually don’t. It gets swept under the carpet. It’s almost like a tickbox exercise.

“And I think all the other federations can look at cricket and see now that if you invest in women’s sport, this is what you can get out. “It’s such a massive opportunity for the team to put women’s sport on the map in our country. And really say we can compete as well as any men’s team can.” Van Niekerk is especially invested in the Proteas’ team’s aspirations because her wife and star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is set to play a significant role in the final.

The Proteas women stand in a huddle before facing Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Picture: AFP Van Niekerk spent some time in the UAE at the beginning of the tournament, but had to return home to play for Western Province in the newly-formed fully professional CSA Women’s League. “I was over there, but I don’t get involved with the team much anymore. I caught up with a few former teammates and some of the coaching staff. “But I’m just there to be the supportive wife and motivate Marizanne. I have told her though ‘Do you know how your life is going to change?’. But like I said, I am the team’s biggest supporter now.”