‘Really excited’ Elrigh will give Boks a hard edge

Elrigh Louw has had to walk a tough road in professional rugby, having first had to make turns at the Valke and Cheetahs before emerging at the Southern Kings. His performances as a youngster in Gqeberha was impressive enough to earn him a contract at the Bulls, which came just in time as Covid-19 halted the world in many respects.

But it took real hard graft to force his way into the Springbok set-up, despite his debut against Wales in Pretoria in 2022. Having been a blindside flank for most of his career, Louw wanted to follow in the footsteps of his experienced Bulls teammate Duane Vermeulen and shift to No 8. But despite some powerful displays, it seemed as if he was better suited to the No 7 jersey, due to his physical approach – strong carries mixed with big hits in defence.

Young Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom’s excellent form over the past two seasons has seen Louw operate more regularly at flank, but he still caught the eye of Bok coach Rassie Erasmus to find himself back in the national team this season. He has enjoyed a number of superb cameos off the bench, and even started at No 8 against the Wallabies in Brisbane. Having earned 10 Test caps, the 25-year-old was rewarded with another start by Erasmus yesterday when he was named at blindside flank for tomorrow’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Scotland at Murrayfield (6.10pm SA time kick-off).

That hard edge to his game will be welcome for the world champions as Erasmus selected a new-look loose trio, with Louw joined by Kwagga Smith at No 8 and Marco van Staden at openside flank.

Smith will be a ball of energy from the back of the scrum, where his high work-rate, superb running lines and offloads in the tackle will get the visitors over the advantage line, while his familiarity with Bulls teammate Van Staden – who is a breakdown specialist – should assist Louw to play his natural game in Edinburgh tomorrow. He will have his hands full in trying to contain dynamic Scotland blindsider Matt Fagerson, who has been in outstanding form for the Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship. But Louw will be keen to impose himself on proceedings from the start and thrive off what will hopefully be front-foot ball generated by the Bok tight five, where Franco Mostert returns from a lengthy injury layoff and Thomas du Toit gets a rare start at tighthead prop.

“I am really excited to be able to play again. It’s going to be my first Test against Scotland, and my first time playing at Murrayfield – so, I’m really excited,” Louw said yesterday.

“And being able to play seven or eight, it gives Coach Rassie and them a bit more options when choosing a side, but I don’t mind whichever position I play. “Kwagga and Marco are excellent on the ball – both very physical, very energetic players. “I feel I might be more of a ball-carrying loose forward, so I think it’s a good and interesting combination.”