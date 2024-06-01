SA MMA athlete JJ Karagiannidis shows great composure to reach IMMAF final

WINDHOEK: JJ Karagiannidis was the first South African to book a final spot in this year’s IMMAF African Championships after overcoming Angola’s Avelino das Neves in Windhoek, Namibia, last night. Today marked the official opening of the Championship as dignitaries from Namibia – including chief administrator of the Namibian Sports Commission, Freddy Mwiya, and the president of IMMAF, Kerrith Brown – welcomed and thanked fighters, coaches, fans and all those who made the event possible, before the semi-final leg of the tournament commenced at the Hybrid Centre in Windhoek.

Karagiannidis highlighted what it meant to be performing on this international platform as he drew the boisterous crowd’s attention during his walkout, imitating former UFC Middleweight and current Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s walkout ritual, aiming an imaginary bow and arrow at his opponent before releasing it with it a loud war cry. The South African lived up to his pre-fight antics when both he and his opponent kept fans and teams present on the edge of their seats during their Junior Men’s Featherweight semi-final clash. Das Neves came out guns blazing as he unleashed wild looping punches and haymakers, but Karagiannidis showed great composure with smooth slips, slick head movement and cage awareness as he endured the onslaught from his opponent.

The son of EFC referee Bobby Karagiannidis bided his time and remained patient, searching for the right moment to attack his opponent. In the second round, Karagiannidis took his chance and locked in a deep rear naked choke, forcing his opponent to tap and seeing the South African advance through to his first International Mixed Martial Arts Federation African Championship final. South Africa’s JJ Karagiannidis imitates UFC champion Alex Pereira during his walkout yesterday in Windhoek. Photo: KassiMediaStudios TJ Esterhuizen was the second South African to advance to the finals after he beat Cameroon’s Cherif Soulemane Fouofo via TKO in the first round of their Junior Men’s Lightweight semi-final.

The finals of the 2024 IMMAF Africa Championship take place today at the Hybrid Centre. * For the rest of last night’s results, visit MzansiMMA on Instagram. * Julian Kiewietz’ trip to Namibia for the IMMAF Africa Championships was made possible by Intergro.

DAY 4 RESULTS Juniors / Women / Atomweight 47.6kg (105lbs) semi-finals Esmeralda Mbleum (Angola) beat Nilza Muhanha (Angola) by unanimous decision

Juniors / Men / Flyweight 56.7kg (125lbs) semi-finals Nkunga Vacanda (Angola) beat Afonso Nascimento (Angola) by TKO (strikes) in the first round Juniors / Women / Strawweight 52.2kg (115lbs) semi-finals

Luhinga João (Angola) beat Jade Grundlingh (South Africa) by TKO (strikes) in the first round Juniors / Men / Bantamweight 61.2kg (135lbs) semi-finals José Simão (Angola) beat António Uquete (Angola) by TKO (strikes)

Juniors / Men / Featherweight 65.8kg (145lbs) semi-finals JJ Karagiannidis (South Africa) beat Avelino das Neves (Angola) by rear naked choke in the second round Juniors / Men / Lightweight 70.3kg (155lbs) semi-finals

TJ Esterhuizen (South Africa) beat Cherif Soulemane Fouofo (Cameroon) via TKO (strikes) in the first round Ricardo Pireza (Angola) beat Ken Saleh (DR Congo) by unanimous decision Juniors / Men / Welterweight 77.1kg (170lbs) semi-finals

Josue Eli Wawina (DR Congo) beat Renato Pireza (Angola) by unanimous decision Ronaldo Feris (Namibia) beat Robert Gabriel Mbeeh (Cameroon) by unanimous decision Juniors / Men / Middleweight 83.9kg (185lbs) semi-finals