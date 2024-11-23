Springboks target a dominant performance against struggling Wales

The Springboks are gearing up for what could be a significant opportunity to showcase their prowess on the field as they face a beleaguered Welsh side in Cardiff tonight. After a series of matches during their year-end tour where a cohesive team performance has eluded them, the reigning world champions are determined to rectify this situation in their final Test of 2024.

“It’s been a tough season ... so we want to make sure we finish it strongly” 🗣#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 22, 2024

As the Boks look to secure an 11th victory from 13 Tests this season, they have a unique chance to clinch an unbeaten tour of the UK for the first time since 2013. Coached by Rassie Erasmus, South Africa arrives in the Principality Stadium (7:40 pm) with confidence buoyed by their “B-side’s” heavy defeat of Wales that occurred at Twickenham in June. With Wales yet to taste victory this year, head coach Warren Gatland finds his position increasingly precarious. The Springboks will seek to pile on the pressure by delivering a near-flawless performance that highlights both their attacking capabilities and defensive resilience.

After previously outclassing Scotland (32-15) and England (29-20), assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has ardently acknowledged the need for an '80-minute performance’ to leave no room for error against their determined rivals. “We are looking for a solid 80-minute team performance.”

“We are looking for a solid 80-minute team performance,” Stick stated yesterday, underscoring the importance of execution and discipline in their game plan. “Coach (Erasmus) touched on it last week when we felt there was a time in the game when our execution and discipline were not sharp. We had some moments in the game like with the kick of Manie (Libbok) and Cheslin (Kolbe) scoring. Then we were penalised consecutively another time. That kept a team like England in the game. “It is not the way we want to play. We take pride in how we do things and discipline is one of the key things. Hopefully this week, we can put in a proper 80-minute performance from both the forwards and backs to complement each other without any hassles.”

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jean Kleyn has been withdrawn from the team to face Wales due to a niggle 🤕



Eben Etzebeth will take his place in the starting line-up, Marco van Staden moves onto the bench 🇿🇦🚨#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/R3aoYTWxYq — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 22, 2024

Tonight's encounter represents not only a chance to solidify their winning streak, but also an opportunity for the Boks to unleash their full potential as they seek to escape the imperfections displayed against their previous opponents. The team's final match of the season brings with it an extra layer of motivation to end on a high note. The Springboks will introduce brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse as their halfback-pairing, expected to spearhead the attack. However, they'll be without the influential Ox Nche, who has succumbed to injury, leading to a reshuffle of the front row. Tighthead Wilco Louw partners with the versatile Thomas du Toit and hooker Johan Grobbelaar in what promises to be a powerful front row aimed at dominating the Welsh scrum. Lock Jean Kleyn, who was set to become player number 51 to don the Springboks jersey this season and play in his first Test since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, was withdrawn yesterday afternoon due to a niggle. Veteran Eben Etzebeth replaced him in the starting lineup with flanker Marco van Staden called up to the bench. Debutant Cameron Hanekom, a rookie loose forward, will now become the 51st Bok player for the year when he runs on.

Despite the apparent disparity in team forms, Stick cautioned against underestimating the Welsh, noting their resilience in tough circumstances. “If we don't perform well in this game, we will be frustrated over the next six months...”