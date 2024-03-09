Stellies’ African Dream vs Spurs’ Impossible Dream

A PREMIERSHIP derby win for Stellenbosch over neighbours Cape Town Spurs this evening at the Danie Craven Stadium could be a game-changer in the club’s ‘African Dream’ vision. In recent weeks, Stellenbosch have had an excellent run in the Premiership, bagging 11 points from their last five matches (three wins, two draws). These points, the most prolific by any team in the 16-team league in the last five matches, have taken the Winelands team to second place in the standings.

This has raised hopes that Stellenbosch could qualify for the Champions League or the Confederation Cup through their year-end league position. Since his arrival in the Winelands, the club’s ‘African Dream’ was never far from the thoughts of coach Steve Barker. He has always aspired towards playing in Africa in CAF’s competitions. “I said four or five years ago, I made a statement (about playing in Africa). Sometimes, you say things just out of dreaming and hoping one day it can be the case.

“I said: ‘One day I want to see a headline saying: From crushing grapes to crushing Africa.’ So, I’ve got to live up to that.” The crest of Stellenbosch FC features a bunch of grapes, and last season winger Kgaogelo Sekgota told the media: “A big part of the culture in Stellenbosch is around grapes.” Barker said he had been keeping an eye on the performances of teams in the continental competitions.

“We know and can see what it does playing in Africa. We know that it will not be easy. “I do trust that we are in a position now, with 12 games to go, to reach that goal. We firmly believe that we can compete for one of those (four) positions. “As a club, I think, in the next week or two, sit down and work on two eventualities.

“I believe and trust that the club would go into Africa wanting to compete and make a name for ourselves. So, you know, those decisions would have to be made. But I believe that we wouldn’t want to go there and not be competitive.” Spurs don’t have the luxury of an ‘African Dream’ but their coach Ernst Middendorp has said his team is chasing the ‘Impossible Dream’ while they are in the throes of an epic fight for survival. For the first half of the season, Spurs looked doomed for relegation. Middendorp has staged a dramatic turnaround at the club in recent weeks, and the visiting Spurs will seek their fourth straight game without a loss. This change of fortunes has prompted Middendorp’s ‘Impossible Dream’ narrative.

Spurs played out a dramatic 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in their last midweek match to extend their unbeaten streak to three (two wins, one draw). This leaves them in 16th place on 11 points, with 10 matches to play. “We are definitely on our journey in chasing something impossible,” said Middendorp. We are on our way, but it will take time. “We work hard, and we’ve also seen some players for the first time fit into our team. I’m thinking of midfielder Siphesihle Maduna who received a few minutes against Pirates, as did defender Denwin Farmer who trained with us for three days and had a few minutes against Pirates.