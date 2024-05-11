Stellies fired up against Swallows at CAF prospect

STELLENBOSCH FC and their coach Steve Barker are fired up at the prospect of playing continental football next season. With three matches remaining, Stellenbosch FC are in second position on the Premiership standings and in line to secure a slot in either the CAF Champions League or CAF Confederations Cup competition next season.

With this mindset, the youthful Stellenbosch side will run out against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium this afternoon. “The prospect of competing in Africa next season is a massive incentive. Footballers, coaches, technical staff, and support staff all want to be competing with the best,” said Barker. “We’ve seen teams from our own country win competitions like the Champions League in the past so there is a massive incentive for our players to want to showcase their talents and ability on that stage.

“The desire and motivation is there so it’s just a case of looking at it as three more games in which we need to apply ourselves.” Stellenbosch dropped points in their midweek draw against AmaZulu and Barker is looking to return to winning ways against the relegation-threatened Swallows. “Their (AmaZulu) goalkeeper was named Player of the Match and maybe that tells the story, so I wouldn’t say it was necessarily a fair reflection of the performance because I thought we played well enough to have picked up maximum points,” said Barker.

“It wasn’t to be though and it just felt like one of those evenings where the ball wouldn’t go in for us, but it wasn’t because of a lack of quality, effort, or intent to try and win the game. “The players’ desire was high and we tried to find solutions to beat a team that was defending in numbers and getting behind the ball with a low block. “It stems from how we’re playing that teams have given us that type of respect where they look to hold on, not concede, and get something on transition.”

There will not be much of a turnaround after the AmaZulu match, but the team is ready to take on Swallows. “We’ve become used to the quick turnaround now, so we just have to get over the result emotionally and get ourselves back to zero,” said Barker. “We’re still in second position on the log with three games to go so there is a lot to play for. It’s important to regenerate physically and mentally, get on the plane, and make sure we put in a big performance.

“If we continue to play like we did against AmaZulu, even though we didn’t get the maximum points, we will win more football matches.” Stellenbosch remain undefeated in their last 19 outings in the Premiership, although they are now just one point ahead of Pirates. Swallows aren’t mathematically safe yet as they find themselves just five points clear of the danger zone in 13th position with nine points left to play for.