Stormers hang on to clinch valuable overseas win in Galway

IT WAS not the free-flowing game expected and both sides made plenty of errors from where they could’ve scored points, but the Stormers did enough to secure a win over Connacht in Galway. They managed to get the four points from the 16-12 victory which secured them a safe passage to the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

After wins by the teams ahead of them on the official points table, there’s no chance for them to get a home knockout match, but one point from their final match against the Lions in two weeks should be enough to get them into an easier playoff match. It wasn’t the best of games from both sides in a windy affair at the Dexcom Stadium. Early on penalties, knock-ons and erratic plays halted them from getting their groove on when attacking. The Stormers especially had some good moves in the first half, but a loose pass here and there meant their handling let them down. They also conceded some unnecessary penalties. But yet again, their scrum dominance saved them and penalties in this facet of the game allowed them to get the upper hand as the game went on.

In the second half, it was the same story with the handling of the Stormers whenever they strung some good passes together, and the one try they scored showed how they struggled with their attack. Connacht managed to score twice. But that one try was the only one they needed, and it came from some very slick handling between flyhalf Manie Libbok and fullback Warrick Gelant, with winger Angelo Davids rounding off the score. It showed their attacking ability and just how dangerous they are when things go their way. Davids almost had a brace, but his first score was disallowed after the match officials spotted a forward pass in the build-up. Willemse was at the centre of the disallowed try.

Libbok, though, kept the scoreboard rolling with some sweetly struck penalties throughout the match that kept them in line with their hosts. Thanks to their scrum dominance and superior defence, the Stormers picked up a second win overseas and the one that should see them reach a third URC playoff in as many seasons. Points scorers