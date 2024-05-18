Top seeds tumble as things get gladiatorial in Rome

Deborah Curtis-Setchell COURT Centrale in the Foro Italico was designed to replicate the Colosseum, with its steep galleries and the close proximity of raucous crowds baying for the blood of gladiators.

Latter-day spectators are as intimidating as those ancient Roman audiences; players have to be mentally and physically strong to survive in this arena. However, top seed Novak Djokovic, the ultimate gladiator on court, did not die by the sword but rather by a stray bottle, which fell on his head before his second round match against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, thereby causing him to play semi-concussed, hence his loss of coordination and swift 6-2, 6-3 demise. Former Number One, Rafa Nadal, another of the Teflon-coated elite, is simply lacking competitive match practice and form after his recent comeback, hence his 6-1, 6-3 dismantling by in-form seventh seed Hubert Hurcaz.

Whereas defending champion Daniil Medvedev, who has a love-hate relationship with both crowds and clay, allowed the boisterous booing to get under his skin and collapsed 6-1, 6-4 against American Tommy Paul. So it’s fascinating to see who has emerged triumphant in this cauldron of chaos, and it boils down to a handful of Americans – Taylor Fritz and Paul; WTA No 13, Daniel Collins; Number Three, Coco Gauff; and South Americans Nicolas Jarry and compatriot Tabilo, all of whom reached the Quarters. Thereafter, Fritz was taken out by Alexander Zverev, the highest seed left in the Draw, who survived a nasty face-down fall in the third game of their Last Eight encounter, reminiscent of his career threatening spill in the Semis versus Nadal at Roland Garros 2022.

Fortunately, Zverev was able to get back on his feet and beat Fritz in straight sets – 6-4, 6-3 – speaking volumes for his mental fortitude, which no doubt stems from overcoming that indelible knee injury. This leaves the door wide open for 14th seed Paul to steal Fritz’s pole position as the American Number One, were Paul to get his hands on the Rome trophy. He’s shown his mettle in beating first Medvedev with his aggressive volleying skills; and then Hurkacz, in a rollercoaster 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 match featuring 13 breaks of serve. But arguably the biggest shout out from commentators, rather than the crowd, has to be for 21st and 29th seeds Jarry and Tabilo for reaching their first-ever Masters 1000 Semis, the first Chileans since 2006 to do so – and no mean feat, especially given Jarry was pitted against resurgent World Number Six, Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Quarters.

Tsitsipas, following his much-publicised break-up with WTA Paula Badosa, is a man on a mission to prove his mind is back where it should be, intent on winning and winning consistently. Jarry, meanwhile, had other ideas, with his grandfather, former ATP star, Jaime Fillol – who introduced him to tennis, and proudly introduced my late partner, South African Number One Abe Segal and I to Jarry on a trip to Santiago in 2012 – present in the stand. In arguably the match of the tournament to date, Jarry came from a set and a match point down to narrowly fell Tsitsipas 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. While the Chileans first serve and forehand were firing on all cylinders, it was the net points won that best illustrated Jarry’s fearlessness: 13 out of 19 ventures to net, as opposed to Tsitsipas’ 12 out of 15. There was genuine admiration in the Greek’s handshake at net.