United unlikely to add to City’s Shield woes

ARCH rivals Manchester United are unlikely to add to Manchester City’s FA Community Shield woes, which have run a course of three successive failures. City played in the last three English season openers and lost to Leicester City (2021), Liverpool (2022) and Arsenal last season. Today, however, City look set to end that run of three defeats with a Manchester derby victory.

This afternoon’s Community Shield final at Wembley will be a replay of the FA Cup final last May at Wembley, where United stunned cross-town rivals and perennial Premiership champions City with a 2-1 victory. However, there is little chance of United pulling off another unlikely Manchester derby win today. This is the view of Michael Owen, a two-time Community Shield winner with Liverpool (2001) and United (2010). In an exclusive interview with Independent Newspapers, Owen said the quality of the City team will give them the edge. “I would predict that Man City will win the Community Shield,” said Owen.

“I think there is a gap in the quality of the teams. I’ll go for a 2-1 win for City.” United’s fortunes ahead of today’s match have taken a turn for the worse on two fronts. Firstly, Jarred Gillett will referee the final instead of John Brooks, who has an injury. United fans detest Gillett because they feel hard done by when he blows United’s games. Last season, United suffered three defeats in the four matches he worked, along with some suspect VAR calls. United fans’ obvious disdain for Gillett is well known, and this was reflected by a banner headline which read: “Manchester City given Community Shield advantage as FA change referee.”

Owen would not be drawn into the discussion of whether the change of referee would be a factor. However, he said referees and VAR are contentious matters around the world. “The officiating of the referee is a hot topic around the world,” said Owen. “We (football analysts and commentators) will be on a call next week to find out if any rules for the new season have changed. VAR (video assistant referee) will be a hot topic again this season.”

Apart from Gillett stepping into the fray, the second source of concern is the injury crisis in United’s camp, and Owen says “it is pretty tough to take” ahead of the new season. United are sweating on the fitness of a few defenders after Leny Yoro and Will Fish were ruled out of today’s game after picking up serious injuries on the pre-season tour to the US. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are all doubtful starters with niggles, and United manager Erik ten Hag may make a late call today.

“I see Ten Hag coming out for interviews and complaining a lot about injuries and the number of injuries over the years,” said Owen. “He’s said how infrequent he’s been able to start with his best XI.” Owen has huge concerns about the club’s injury situation. He feels Ten Hag and his supporting team of medics and sports scientists must shoulder the blame.

“The injury situation is not anybody else’s fault other than Ten Hag, the fitness guys and the club’s supporting staff. That is part and parcel of managing a team. “It is very concerning that Manchester United continue to pick up so many injuries. They would have liked to start the season with a full squad of players that are all fit. So, it’s a real worry (for the management).” City have won the Premiership six times in the last seven seasons, and Owen feels that domination could end soon.

“City has always been the dominant force in the Premier League for the last few years, but I have a funny feeling that it might end this year,” said Owen. “I think Arsenal are well positioned to pounce if they (City) don’t have a great season. “Liverpool still has a great squad, although the big question mark is whether the new manager Arne Slot can do what Jurgen Klopp did, or even better.