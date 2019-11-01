Western Province Rugby settles on Cape Town Stadium as new home venue









Western Province Rugby (WPR) has become the primary anchor tenant at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Sam Clark/African News Agency/ANA Cape Town - Western Province Rugby (WPR) has become the primary anchor tenant at Cape Town Stadium. A statement sent out on Thursday afternoon by the City of Cape Town and WPR stated that from February 1, 2021, WPR would become the primary anchor tenant potentially for the next 99 years. “The City and WPR have agreed on a mutually beneficial revenue sharing model whereby WPR will have preferential access to play all of its senior professional rugby matches at the Cape Town Stadium. “This is a new era for WPR, Cape Town and for its people,” said WPR group chief executive Paul Zacks. In addition, the parties have agreed that the construction of additional suites will take place.

“This is a watershed moment for rugby in Western Province as we open an exciting new chapter which will help ensure our financial sustainability and grow the game in the future,” said Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais.

The agreement will not affect community access to the stadium because it will remain a host for all sporting codes and events.

Last month the Weekend Argus reported, that the historic Newlands Stadium building could soon make way for a mixed-use development.

It has been reported that the Western Province Rugby Football Union had voted to enter into a development agreement with Investec that would see the iconic structure demolished and turned into a residential and retail development. But neither Investec nor union president Zelt Marais were willing to comment on the deal.

Weekend Argus