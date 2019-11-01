Cape Town - Western Province Rugby (WPR) has become the primary anchor tenant at Cape Town Stadium.
A statement sent out on Thursday afternoon by the City of Cape Town and WPR stated that from February 1, 2021, WPR would become the primary anchor tenant potentially for the next 99 years.
“The City and WPR have agreed on a mutually beneficial revenue sharing model whereby WPR will have preferential access to play all of its senior professional rugby matches at the Cape Town Stadium.
“This is a new era for WPR, Cape Town and for its people,” said WPR group chief executive Paul Zacks.
In addition, the parties have agreed that the construction of additional suites will take place.