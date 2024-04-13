World Trail Major returns to Cape Town

CAPE Town will again showcase its standing as a world-class host city for major sports events when the 2024 RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town (UTCT) takes place in November. The event is a stop on the annual World Trail Majors circuit and will be held from November 24-26. It is the most important ultra race in Africa and last year about 400 international visitors and over 2000 runners from 47 countries arrived in the Mother City for the event.

Runners participated in the 23km, 35km, 55km, UT100 (100km), and UTCT (the 100-miler) events, and some of the world’s best trail athletes will again be participating this year. Entries close on October 28. Last year’s event was one of several major international sporting events that helped generate almost R4-billion for the economy in the calendar year. Professional trail running athlete Bianca Tarboton will again be among the elite group of South Africans who will participate in this year’s event. She has been trail running for the past seven years.

“This event has elevated the sport of trail running in South Africa and put our country on the map. I am very honoured to have been a part of it and excited to watch it grow and thrive in the years to come,” said Tarboton. “There’s no place like racing at home. Being able to compete with friends and family around for support is a very big value add for me and not often possible with racing in Europe most of the year.” Tarboton, who placed third overall in last year’s 35km race, said there was a terrific atmosphere at the Cape Town event.

“UTCT is a very special event and being so involved in the community, it’s hard not to go back and race it when I can. It’s always such a fun event and just a great way to end the season of racing,” she said. This week the UTCT will enjoy a terrific boost with the news that Adidas Terrex will be its official technical sponsor. UTCT race director Stuart McConnachie said: “We are very excited to welcome Adidas Terrex on board for the RMB UTCT. This partnership is a significant milestone for our event, solidifying its position on the global stage and ensuring an even more memorable and impactful experience for participants.”