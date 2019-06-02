Cape Town - Two local artists were given just three days to paint a giant mural of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

But days before their work was due to begin, one of artists pulled out, leaving Stefan Smit with the near impossible task to complete the art for a commercial featuring one of cricket’s rock stars.

Smit, 29, faced a tough task to complete the four paintings in time for the arrival of a film crew and the sports star.

A film company approached Smit to paint four murals of Kohli on the side of an abandoned building in downtown Johannesburg, each 4m high, to be featured in a commercial for an Indian sports drink.

“I remember being so nervous I had to phone a friend to calm me down and remember him saying something like ‘you’ve bought the ticket, now take the ride’, which actually helped,” said Smit.

“The work included painting in an abandoned bus factory in the centre of Joburg at 3am with armed guards on either side of me.”

Smit is best known for his contemporary figurative oil paintings and is often commissioned by companies to create beautifully detailed artworks.

While the contemporary artist has worked with many corporate clients in his career, he has described his work with Kohli as some of his “most memorable”.

“On the day of filming, I spoke with Virat Kohli who was amazed at the artwork and he actually asked for my details.”

Shortly after the commercial, the work was painted over.

“Sadly, it had to be painted over right after shooting due to the agency only having rights to his likeness for the duration of the shoot,” said Smit.

And while Kohli has millions of fans all over the world, Smit is not one of them as he doesn’t watch the sport.

“I know little to nothing about cricket, so when I met Virat I was wondering why he had six massive black-suited guys around him at all times with earpieces and shades. It was like something I’d picture the FBI doing to escort the president around.”

Smit’s latest body of work was inspired by what he has described as “an undercurrent of optimism” that led up to the recent national elections.

“In a melting pot of cultural diversity, with a politically tense history, young people are rightfully looking at themselves as the leaders of tomorrow - with confidence and pride.

“My generation of South Africans is incredibly unique in that we have been raised during a new democracy, which is why I chose to paint the younger generation in poses of strength, looking toward the future,” said Smit.

His pieces were exhibited at the Lizamore Gallery in Johannesburg.

Smit said there was an increasing monopoly on the South African art scene by a “select few galleries”, but he also remarked on how new media has changed the art world.

“There’s more freedom than ever before because of social media and the internet being available for artists to create their own paths. Internationally there seems to be a ground swell for traditional art and murals, which I’m guessing can only be good for local art and hopefully the economy too.”

Smit will exhibit in Cape Town next month at Art On Avenues in Somerset West where he will debut some of his work.