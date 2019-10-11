Teacher implicated in sex scandal at Bishops College resigns









File photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch has been rocked by allegations of a sex scandal. Principal Guy Pearson released a statement late Friday afternoon confirming that the elite school is investigating a case of "serious misconduct" against one of its teachers. "Bishops is currently investigating allegations that there has been serious misconduct by one of its teachers. The teacher has resigned and the school is in the process of conducting a full investigation. The school takes this matter extremely seriously and requests the public to respect the dignity and privacy of those concerned," said Pearson in a short statement. Weekend Argus understands that the teacher, a 30-year-old woman, who was sports coach at the school was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil. The woman is allegedly married and left the school on Thursday when the matter came to light.

The teacher, whose identity is known to the Weekend Argus, has deleted her social media accounts.

Weekend Argus was informed that the learner had tried to break off the relationship but the teacher would not have it.

According to the source, the teacher sent threatening WhatsApp messages to the learner.

It’s also believed that some of the young men who became aware of the relationship threatened to go public with news of the affair. It is understood that the parents of the learner are well-respected doctors.

The Weekend Argus contacted the learner's parents without success.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that Bishops is an independent school and the department only deals with public schools.

