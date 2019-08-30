File picture: Flickr.com

Cape Town - A blame game has ensued following the torching of ANC ward councillor in Langa in the early hours of Friday morning. Samkelo John, ward 52 councillor was asleep in his two-bedroom BNG home at the N2 gateway development in Langa when a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of the home he shared with his younger sister.

According to reports, an angry mob was heard singing and shouting outside his door shortly after 2am before a loud noise was heard.

“We could not go outside, we heard that the crowd was big and got scared, it didn’t take them long before they threw the petrol bomb through the window,” said neighbour, Noluthando Mbayise whose home was also affected by the blaze.

Mbayise’s geyser burst and flooded her home further damaging what was left of her belongings while John and his younger sister are left only with the clothes on their backs.

John allegedly escaped through his bedroom window on the second floor and injured his left leg in the process.

John has been taken to a place of safety following the torching of his home.

“He was fortunate to be able to escape in time, it is clear that this has nothing to do with valid community concerns, this seems personal. They wanted to kill him, they were out for his blood,” said his older brother, Mzwanele John.

Mzwanele also told Weekend Argus that the family was grateful that their younger sister was not in the house at the time of the incident.

“The bomb was thrown through her bedroom window and it destroyed everything but it is clear that before they threw it they broke in and stole some of their furniture because the television set downstairs is missing but you can clearly see in his bedroom that the television burnt. These were nothing but criminals,” he said.

However, community leader, Zweledinga Sweli from ward 52 blames local ANC leadership for the bombing and riots in the area prior to John’s home being torched.

“We had written to them requesting that they assist us with our complaints about John, but they ignored us. When councillor Xolani Sotashe and his team came here we told them that the community is refusing to let us speak to them alone and want to be part of the meeting, but the arrogant ANC declined and said Sotashe’s office would revert back with a new meeting date. That is what angered the people,” explained Sweli.

Sotashe confirmed that they had met with the community leaders but told Weekend Argus they had parted on a good note.

"We were surprised to learn of the torching of the councillor's home but we are still willing to engage with both the leadership and the community of ward 52. We do however condemn the criminal actions which took place yesterday (Thursday) of roads being blocked and worst of all the councillor's house being burnt down.

"The community demands, among other things, proper water and sanitation, the cleaning of the area and proper drainage systems to help clear away rain water which is sitting stagnant around their homes."

