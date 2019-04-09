Picture: AP

Cape Town - A legal claim over an alleged fraudulent sale of a motor vehicle is set to return to court soon after the customer approached the Grahamstown High Court again, in a move which could lead to civil action amounting to millions of rands in damages against Wesbank. In legal papers, senior government employee Mzukisi Ndara is seeking a declaratory order to re-open a case he had earlier set in motion setting aside the sale agreement of a vehicle as unlawful and invalid.

He claimed that the contract constituted fraud, misrepresentation, market misconduct and corruption.

However, Wesbank argued that Ndara’s claim fell outside the three-year prescribed period and therefore should be thrown out of court.

But Ndara said he had become aware of the fraudulent conduct only in August 2013.

Last month the court dismissed with costs an application by Wesbank for leave to appeal.

Ndara’s recent move, according to the papers, was based on crucial evidence by their client, who was the sole witness in the 2013 case, had gone missing and was no longer available.

In the absence of such evidence, his legal representatives argued, that this would prejudice Ndara and would infringe on his constitutional right even if the matter was taken to a court of appeal, tribunal or forum to have the dispute resolved in a fair manner.

At the heart of the 15-year saga, is the November 2004 sale of a 2004 Nissan X-Trail by Datnis Nissan dealership in King William’s town who were acting as agents of Wesbank - the financiers of the disputed deal.

Ndara alleges that he was made to believe he was sold a new car, but it turned out it had already clocked 6 700km and that it was a 2.2 diesel manual although he was invoiced for a brand-new Nissan X-Trail 2.5 petrol automatic.

In addition, he claims that he was charged for so-called extras on the vehicle which did not exist..

Based on the alleged inflated price of the vehicle, and finance charges of 15.25% instead of 9% which he qualified for as part of the government scheme, the monthly instalments in 2013 were R 8 857.

Ndara alleges that the offer to purchase document was withheld from him at the time of the sale and that he never signed it, although the bank proceeded to finance the car purchase.

Instead of cancelling the contract, he says that the bank made offers to “reload” the account on two occasions.

Ndara took the matter to the Grahamstown High Court in 2013 after he stumbled on new evidence regarding the contract, challenging its validity.

It was not clear whether Wesbank would oppose the court application as no response was received.

However, National Treasury, which Ndara had approached for help in resolving the matter, said it had no legal power to intervene in a bank-client relationship.

“In this instance, the matter was already before the courts, and in such instances, such regulatory, ombud processes do not apply, and hence there is little point in them or Treasury to get involved, until the court case is over. I remember checking with the relevant bank whether they could not find each other and settle and leaving it to the two parties to consider such an option, but it was clear that from what I heard subsequently that both sides felt very strongly about this case and were intent to resolve it in court,” said Deputy Director General Ismail Momoniat.

The National Credit Regulator, however, said it was not in a position to resolve disputes relating to the conduct of a motor vehicle dealership, as such conduct fell outside its mandate.