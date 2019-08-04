Cape Town - Camphill Village on the West Coast is a special place. On the face of it, it appears to be just another farm but spend some time there and you’ll soon realise what makes this place different - its people. The income-generating farm is home to more than 90 intellectually challenged residents, and is just one of more than 100 such communities in 20 countries.

Residents actively contribute by working in the various enterprises on the farm such as the bakery, dairy, vegetable gardens, herbal and cosmetics workshop or by assisting in the homes by doing tasks such as ironing, cleaning and the preparation of meals. All these tasks contribute to the financial stability of the farm.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Camphill Village on the West Coast is a special place. Video Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Started in 1964 by Julian and Renate Sleigh, the 220-hectare farm is now overseen by their son, James, and his team of dedicated staff who all share his parents’ passion in caring for its residents.

Resident Brian Birch, 82, came to Camphill Village in 1974. Now retired from production work on the farm, “BB” as he is affectionately known, said he’s fortunate to live in Camphill as most of his family has died.

“Here I can live a relaxed life in my retirement and do my favourite thing, which is drawing.”

Birch has an impressive collection of drawings, most of which are of different kinds of butterflies, moths and birds as well as landscapes inside and outside Camphill Village, which he keenly shows off.

On the first Sunday of every month except January, the farm is open to visitors to enjoy the monthly market, where products produced by the residents are on sale.

There are also free tractor rides for the children, with a stop-off to feed the animals.