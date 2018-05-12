Gerald the killer giraffe’s handler has said she was getting rid of him because she can’t work with him anymore after he head-butted and killed award-winning cameraman Carlos Carvalho last week.

But his owner said Gerald was going nowhere - even though he also attacked a tourist in 2016.

In last Wednesday’s attack, Carvalho’s skull and face were crushed by Gerald while shooting scenes for a German movie at Glen Afric, a North West wild animal farm used for filming productions like Top Gear, the ITV series Wild at Heart and several Leon Schuster movies.

Carvalho was declared dead at Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital .

“I want to move him. I can’t work with him again after the incident,” said Gerald’s wrangler, Vicky Brooker, former wife of Glen Afric owner, John Brooker.

“I’m always really worried the animal might hurt somebody.”

However, John Brooker said there were no plans to get rid of Gerald - even though he hit a farm lodge guest in the face in 2016 while she was photographing him. Fortunately, the guest escaped uninjured and dusted herself off and got back into her car.

“The problem is the guests ignored the signs on the fence telling guests to keep away from the fence and the giraffe. They don’t get it that every wild animal is dangerous. A giraffe can be more dangerous than a lion, which would have to bite you three or four times to kill you. A giraffe is a huge and heavy animal and, as we know, can kill a person with one blow,” said John Brooker.

“It’s a lot of nonsense that we are getting rid of Gerald,” he said. “Vicky doesn’t own any of the animals. She’s employed as a wrangler because she has huge experience. If she doesn’t want to work with Gerald she doesn’t need to.

“But he’s not going anywhere. Unless I get an offer from a 1000 hectare farm, he’s here to stay.”