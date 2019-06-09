Cape Town - In just a few weeks, Leola Kiwawa will be celebrating her fifth birthday, thousands of kilometres away from her mom, family and friends in Cape Town. The little girl is at the centre of a bitter custody battle between her parents - a South African mother and Burundian father, who’s been accused of “kidnapping” her and taking her out of the country under false pretences.

Leola’s mom Talita Fandesi said her daughter was meant to go on a two-month holiday with her ex-boyfriend to his home in Bujumbura, to meet his side of the family.

But it’s been eight months since her child left and has not been returned to her by Fandesi’s partner of 13 years, who, she alleges, ended their relationship as soon as he landed in his home country on October 7 last year.

An anguished Fandesi, 38, told Weekend Argus that her former partner refuses to return their child.

“The agreement was for the child to be brought back to our home in Khayelitsha on December 2, 2018,” Talisa said. But the 39-year-old father, who had been working as a self-employed metred taxi driver in Cape Town, failed to uphold his promise.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/(ANA)

Fandesi, a hostess at an upmarket Cape Town hotel, claims her ex has turned her into a cash cow and demands money from her every month. “He demanded * send him money for the ticket to board a plane with my daughter, but hasn’t done so.

“I sent him R4 800 but he never returned my child. Again he wanted money for the visa and ticket and * sent him R7 000, but that was in vain.”

Adding to her frustration is that her ex has now claimed their daughter has been left in the care of her grandmother in Burundi, while he searches for a job in Dubai.

“I don’t know what’s going on, if my daughter is attending school or what. * am confused, this man doesn’t care what he is doing to me,” she sobbed.

The distraught mom also said that her daughter suffers from severe eczema and has missed her check-ups at Red Cross Hospital since last year.

“I am very worried with how she is coping, because she uses some medication for her body.

“I have sleepless nights and have tried to commit suicide. I am now taking medication for depression. This is really killing me. * am begging this man to return my child,” Fandesi said.

Talita’s mother, Ntombomzi Fandesi, 58, said her own attempts to try and convince her daughter’s ex-boyfriend to bring her granddaughter home have failed repeatedly.

“This has depressed the entire family. We speak to him but he keeps on demanding that we she gives him money for the ticket and still he never comes,” she said.

Talita said she has received no assistance from the police.

Fandesi will be receiving pro bono help from attorneys Vera Kruger.