Cape Town - Western Cape police are yet to charge the driver captured two weeks ago in chilling dashboard camera footage smashing into an N2 road worker at speed and sending him cartwheeling through the air. The dramatic video also shows how the worker narrowly misses landing under the wheels of the dashcam car driven by a Kimberley family - who are baffled as to why detectives never contacted them or asked for their footage.

The 32-year-old worker miraculously survived but was hospitalised with serious injuries. Yet cops have been slow to charge the driver - estimated by witnesses to have been travelling at between 90 and 100km/h.

“The case is still being investigated,” said spokesperson Captain Raleen Atson. “We know who the driver is. We have all his particulars. He will be charged with reckless and negligent driving once the detective gets the witness statements and video footage.”

But the De Meillon family from Kimberley say that Grabouw detectives have still not contacted them for their statements or their footage. And that when they called days after the incident to offer their assistance in the investigation, they were met with disinterest.

After finding no record of the incident when she called both the local and provincial traffic departments, mother-of-two Elri de Meillon called Grabouw police.

“I spoke to a Colonel Jansen who didn’t seem interested in talking to me. She told me there was no case against the driver and no evidence of reckless driving, but promised to call me back the next day when she heard about our video. But I still haven’t heard a word from them.”

The De Meillons believe the case warrants serious investigation, more so because Lyndon de Meillon tried to warn the Avanza of the peril ahead.

“We’d been driving for about 10kilometres through road works with warning signs all over so this guy must have seen the road workers,” he said.

The footage clearly shows two men in the middle of the road wearing bright reflective clothing, with one waving a warning flag. Seconds before the De Meillons reach them, their car’s dashcam shows the Avanza beginning to overtake them, on a collision course with the workers.

“I saw him coming up behind me with speed and could see he was going to overtake so I hooted at him. That’s why the worker who was hit turns around and tries to get out of the way. How the driver didn’t hit the road worker with the flag as well is unbelievable. We were also very lucky. That worker or his spade could’ve easily come through our windscreen.”

The footage also shows that the overtaking Avanza makes no attempt to steer right to avoid the workers, but continues to bear down on them.

The incident traumatised the whole family, who were en route to Pearly Beach in the Overberg for a holiday. “It’s terrible. You can’t explain the trauma. We cried and our little ones of 7 and 10 were so traumatised they just shouted at us to get away.

“You could hear the impact when he hit the worker and I thought he would hit us. We thought he was dead. That’s why we followed up with the police. It’s a serious case and that driver needs to be charged.”